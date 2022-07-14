Logo
||

Fire-Rated products and systems

Last Updated on 14 Jul 2022

Knauf’s new Fire-Rated plasterboard products & systems are now available with additional certification including; 13mm and 16mm FIRESTOP®, 16mm FIRE WETSTOP™ and 25mm SHAFTLINER™MOULDSTOP.

Overview
Description

Knauf’s new Fire-Rated plasterboard products & systems are now available with additional certification including; 13mm and 16mm FIRESTOP®, 16mm FIRE WETSTOP™ and 25mm SHAFTLINER™MOULDSTOP. Fire-rated systems include Timber Stud Walls, Outrwall, Brick Veneer, FireClad, Column and Beam Protection and Masonry wall FRL upgrade. Technical information and fire-resistance requirements are outlined in the latest Knauf Technical Buletin.

Knauf Firestop Other Systems Technical Bulletin

