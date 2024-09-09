Fiberock® Aqua-Tough™ for high performance strength and versatility

Install this versatile product in high-traffic areas and it will provide strength, as well as water and fire resistance.

These high-performance panels resist moisture, mold and fire as well as dents and penetration. Use Fiberock® on walls and ceilings applications where you need a smooth surface for paint and ceramic tile.

Fiberock® Aqua-Tough™ Panels are engineered to provide increased resistance to moisture, mold, abrasion, indentation and penetration for interior walls and ceilings in demanding construction applications. These gypsum-fiber panels are designed to outperform paper-faced gypsum board.

Strong, solid and durable, they are approved for use in wet areas, including residential showers and bath surrounds. They are ideal for most wet areas because their panel surface does not delaminate when wet.They also resist denting, breaking and puncturing—even in high-traffic areas.