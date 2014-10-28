EGGER Laminates combine durability with attractive design. They are the ideal solution for horizontal and vertical surfaces with medium to high usage as well as for curved or rounded elements.

The Australian Range consists of 76 decors and finish options from solids, to woodgrains, to materials. The surface is hard-wearing, impact and scratch-resistant, and food-safe. Incredibly versatile and available in a range of finishes, imagination is the limit with EGGER Laminates.