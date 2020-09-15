EGGER Eurolight

Eurolight panels are composite boards with extremely strong top layers of thin Super E0 that enclose a lightweight yet robust hexagonal cardboard honeycomb core. Despite their low weight, they are very stable and provide numerous design and construction possibilities for furniture and interior design. Maximise design with limited joining thanks to the EGGER sheet size of 2800 x 2070mm.

In stock are eight of the most popular decors, pressed onto panels 50mm thick with matching 54mm wide ABS edging available. We also offer the raw substrate for pressing in 38mm and 50mm. The 38mm panel is ideal for laminating single or double sided with any EGGER 0.8mm laminate, with matching 43mm ABS edging for all 60 decors of the Australian range. For additional custom options, speak to your rep.

