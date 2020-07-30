DecoVogue: Rust, marble and concrete-look finishes for aluminium
Overview
DecoVogue is a collection of naturally-inspired finishes including marble, rust and concrete that present unique design solutions and offer unlimited opportunities for the industry. The DecoVogue collection includes both textured and polished finishes and can be applied to any aluminium extrusion, including the DECO architectural product range - DecoDeck, DecoClad, DecoSlat and DecoBatten.
Features and benefits:
- Natural, authentic finish
- Highly durable finish – marine grade and UV resistance
- A beautiful, affordable alternative to other building products
- When applied to lightweight aluminium, installation is quick and easy
- Use for a range of applications and achieve many different styles for residential and commercial projects
- Australian Made to Australian quality