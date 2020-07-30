Logo
Supplier Image
DECO Australia
DECO Australia DecoVogue Rust Marble and Concrete Look Finish Colour Swatches
DECO Australia DecoVogue Rust Marble and Concrete Look Finishes for Aluminium in Kitchen Interior
DECO Australia DecoVogue Rust Marble and Concrete Look Finishes for Aluminium in Kitchen Splashback
DECO Australia DecoVogue Rust Marble and Concrete Look Finishes for Aluminium in Retail Interior
DECO Australia DecoVogue Rust Marble and Concrete Look Finishes for Aluminium on Facade Exterior
|

DecoVogue: Rust, marble and concrete-look finishes for aluminium

Last Updated on 30 Jul 2020

DecoVogue is a collection of naturally-inspired finishes including marble, rust and concrete that present unique design solutions and offer unlimited opportunities for the industry, encompasses both textured and polished finishes and can be applied to any aluminium extrusion, including the DECO architectural product range - DecoDeck, DecoClad, DecoSlat and DecoBatten.

Overview
Description

DecoVogue is a collection of naturally-inspired finishes including marble, rust and concrete that present unique design solutions and offer unlimited opportunities for the industry. The DecoVogue collection includes both textured and polished finishes and can be applied to any aluminium extrusion, including the DECO architectural product range - DecoDeck, DecoClad, DecoSlat and DecoBatten.

Features and benefits:

  • Natural, authentic finish
  • Highly durable finish – marine grade and UV resistance
  • A beautiful, affordable alternative to other building products
  • When applied to lightweight aluminium, installation is quick and easy
  • Use for a range of applications and achieve many different styles for residential and commercial projects
  • Australian Made to Australian quality

Contact
Display AddressMinto, NSW

66-67 Airds Road

02 9603 1888
