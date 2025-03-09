Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
DECO Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
DECO Australia DecoPanel Non-Combustible Wall Lining and Cladding Building Exterior
DECO Australia DecoPanel Non-Combustible Wall Lining and Cladding Concrete Wall Splashback
DECO Australia DecoPanel Non-Combustible Wall Lining and Cladding Degree Wall Panels
DECO Australia DecoPanel Non-Combustible Wall Lining and Cladding Denison Street 5 Bates Smart
DECO Australia DecoPanel Non-Combustible Wall Lining Cladding Interior
DECO Australia DecoPanel Non-Combustible Wall Lining and Cladding Building Exterior
DECO Australia DecoPanel Non-Combustible Wall Lining and Cladding Concrete Wall Splashback
DECO Australia DecoPanel Non-Combustible Wall Lining and Cladding Degree Wall Panels
DECO Australia DecoPanel Non-Combustible Wall Lining and Cladding Denison Street 5 Bates Smart
DECO Australia DecoPanel Non-Combustible Wall Lining Cladding Interior
|

DecoPanel: Non-combustible wall lining and cladding

Last Updated on 09 Mar 2025

Combining the luxurious appearance of the DecoWood® natural timber finish with the smooth and contemporary profile of an aluminium flat sheet, DecoPanel is a versatile and non-combustible solution for both external and internal projects.

Overview
Description

DecoPanel by DECO Australia is a solid aluminium flat sheet system that is lightweight, easy to install and certified fire safe.

Combining the luxurious appearance of the DecoWood® natural timber finish with the smooth and contemporary profile of an aluminium flat sheet, DecoPanel is a versatile and non-combustible solution for both external and internal projects.

Features and benefits:

  • Fully non-combustible material - AS 1530.1 and AS1530.3 accredited
  • Flat panels, perforations, shapes or custom folded designs available
  • Light weight and multiple installation options
  • Suitable for commercial & residential applications
  • Available in plain, woodgrain, concrete and rust-look finishes
  • All finishes are Super Durable, marine grade & UV resistant

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
DECO Product Catalogue

7.66 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMinto, NSW

66-67 Airds Road

02 9603 1888
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap