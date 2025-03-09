DecoPanel: Non-combustible wall lining and cladding
Last Updated on 09 Mar 2025
Overview
DecoPanel by DECO Australia is a solid aluminium flat sheet system that is lightweight, easy to install and certified fire safe.
Combining the luxurious appearance of the DecoWood® natural timber finish with the smooth and contemporary profile of an aluminium flat sheet, DecoPanel is a versatile and non-combustible solution for both external and internal projects.
Features and benefits:
- Fully non-combustible material - AS 1530.1 and AS1530.3 accredited
- Flat panels, perforations, shapes or custom folded designs available
- Light weight and multiple installation options
- Suitable for commercial & residential applications
- Available in plain, woodgrain, concrete and rust-look finishes
- All finishes are Super Durable, marine grade & UV resistant