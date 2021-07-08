Everyone cooks differently, but there are cooktops for every style of kitchen. Your client might like the high heat control and traditional cooking style of gas? Or if they are after a streamlined design, that is responsive and easy to clean, induction might the right fight for your client.

Seamless and efficient induction cooking

Quicker and more efficient than gas, an induction cooktop gives you instant heat as your pan is heated directly by a magnetic field instead of a flame or electric element. They are safer, simple to clean and give you precise temperature control.

Infuse flavour with high heat

Enjoy super-fast heating, precise control and the satisfaction of great dishes, cooked to perfection with a gas cooktop. The sleek, flat surface of the high-quality trivets makes maneuvering pots and pans simple.

Versatile performer

From the elegant, black ceramic surface to the smart, triple-zone cooking feature, you'll love everything about our ceramic cooktops. With a seamless design, you will find they are suitable for any kitchen design.

Safe

With our gas cooktop's flame failure device, our induction's pot detection feature and Stop + Go function our cooktops are equipped with features that ensure that you are safely cooking at every moment.

Powerful

Whether you are after a seamless look or more of a standout in the kitchen, our cooktops are powered with intense burners and precise control to lift your cooking to the next level of deliciousness.

Flexibility

Our cooktops give you the flexibility you need to be a chef in your own kitchen, features such as extra-large MaxiZone or FlexiBridge allow you to cook with large pots or pans and ensure you have the consistent heat you need.