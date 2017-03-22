Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
ForestOne
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
ForestOne COLOURpyne Hamilton Valley Kitchen
ForestOne COLOURpyne Kitchen Interior with Durable Melamine Panels
ForestOne COLOURpyne Wildnerness Dusky Elm Kitchen
ForestOne COLOURpyne Wildnerness Treble Beech Bathroom
ForestOne COLOURpyne Hamilton Valley Kitchen
ForestOne COLOURpyne Kitchen Interior with Durable Melamine Panels
ForestOne COLOURpyne Wildnerness Dusky Elm Kitchen
ForestOne COLOURpyne Wildnerness Treble Beech Bathroom
|

COLOURpyne

Last Updated on 22 Mar 2017

The COLOURpyne range of functional melamine surfacing is ideal for making a bold or subtle statement in any room.

Overview
Description

The COLOURpyne range of functional surfacing is ideal for making a bold or subtle statement in any room. The range features a palette of contemporary solids, classic prints and authentic woodgrains.

Available in 39 colours, the practical and versatile range is made from low pressure melamine and is suitable for doors, partitions and other vertical surfaces.

Applications include the following:

  • Cupboards
  • Pantries
  • Cabinets
  • Storage units
  • Bathroom & laundry cabinetry
  • Wardrobes & general shelving

Melamine ensures a high quality and durable panel for a tough and scratch resistant surface.

Surface finishes available:

  • Gloss: a smooth, shiny finish
  • Décor: a lightly textured, orange-peel like surface
  • Velvet: a delicate eggshell surface
  • Naturale: an embossed natural woodgrain like surface

* Not all colours are available in all finishes.

COLOURpyne is available in a range of varying sizes and substrates, and can be finished with melamine or a rigid edge tape.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
ForestOne COLOURpyne Brochure

10.25 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAbbotsford, VIC

VIC Office & Showroom 601 Victoria Street

(03) 9647 9911
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap