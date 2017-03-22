The COLOURpyne range of functional surfacing is ideal for making a bold or subtle statement in any room. The range features a palette of contemporary solids, classic prints and authentic woodgrains.

Available in 39 colours, the practical and versatile range is made from low pressure melamine and is suitable for doors, partitions and other vertical surfaces.

Applications include the following:

Cupboards

Pantries

Cabinets

Storage units

Bathroom & laundry cabinetry

Wardrobes & general shelving



Melamine ensures a high quality and durable panel for a tough and scratch resistant surface.

Surface finishes available:

Gloss: a smooth, shiny finish

Décor: a lightly textured, orange-peel like surface

Velvet: a delicate eggshell surface

Naturale: an embossed natural woodgrain like surface



* Not all colours are available in all finishes.

COLOURpyne is available in a range of varying sizes and substrates, and can be finished with melamine or a rigid edge tape.