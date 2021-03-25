Australian Hoop Pine Plywood
Last Updated on 25 Mar 2021
A NEW GENERATION of engineered Australian Hoop Pine Plywood from the Big River Group. It has warm blonde varied tones with a clean grain and smooth texture that is ideal for appearance and structural grade applications in commercial and residential projects.
Overview
A NEW GENERATION of engineered Australian Hoop Pine Plywood from the Big River Group. It has warm blonde varied tones with a clean grain and smooth texture that is ideal for appearance and structural grade applications in commercial and residential projects.
A native Australian species found in SE Queensland and Northern NSW that has been popular with Australian architects and designers for decades. It is typically specified in wall and ceiling linings and high end cabinetry and joinery.
- Manufactured in Grafton, NSW by the Big River Group in accordance with AS/NZS 2271 using ‘Chain Of Custody’ certified Australian plantation Hoop Pine logs.
- The Big River Hoop Pine Plywood is manufactured using a B Bond adhesive in 2400x1200 sheet sizes: Grades – AA, AB, AC, BB, and BC Thicknesses - 6.5mm, 9.5mm, 12.5mm, 16.0mm, 18.5mm, and up to 25mm.
- Custom manufacturing for commercial projects is also available on request (including sheet size, thickness, A Bond adhesive, and perforations).
- Stock availability and delivery through
Downloads
Contact
Timberwood, Beard 2 Copper Crescent(02) 6293 8555
Canberra 13 Sheppard Street(02) 6260 1366
Albion Park Rail United Building Products 3 Durgadin(02) 4235 7000
Grafton Trenayr Rd, Junction Hill(02) 6644 0900
Kiama 113 Shoalhaven Street02 4232 6600
FA Mitchell, Lidcombe (Warehouse) 41 East Street(02) 9646 2777
Sydney 89 Kurrajong Avenue02 8822 5555
Timberwood, Smeaton Grange (Warehouse) 2/39 Topham Road(02) 8000 5599
Townsville Corner Anne and Rendle St07 4431 2500
Revolution, Brendale 89 South Pine Road(07) 3205 9182
Gold Coast 11 Central Drive07 5522 0624
Hillcrest, Brisbane 24 Johnson Road07 3080 2700
Sunshine Coast 10 Main Drive07 5439 1000
Geelong 15-17 Leather Street03 5223 2888
Timberwood, Campbellfield 76 – 106 National Blvd(03) 8301 1300
Epping Timber 78 Cooper St03 9401 1033
Meadowbrook, Brisbane 45 Ellerslie Road07 3451 8300
Dry Creek, Adelaide 142 Cavan Road08 8203 2933
Edinburgh, Adelaide 10 Kingstag Crescent1300 224 366
Timberwood, Dandenong South 185 Hammond Road(03) 8780 4666
Dandenong South, Melbourne 24 Discovery Road03 9586 6900
Midland, Perth 30 Clayton08 9274 8077
Welshpool, Perth 255 Treasure Road08 9256 7400