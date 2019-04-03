Acoustic ceiling solutions from Woven Image

Woven Image releases a wall and ceiling focused product collection providing practical, functional, design-driven acoustic solutions. Utilising the unique 24MM EchoPanel® colour palette and its superior environmental and performance attributes.

EchoPanel® Inline enables 24MM panels to be suspended horizontally from the ceiling. Inline is available in 3 colourways of Onyx, Ivy and Indigo all printed with a rich gold pigment ink boarder. Inline is available to order in a completed kit form including 3 x panels 1150mm x 890mm with 3 x Horizontal Component kits (including ceiling mounts, steel cables, panel fixtures & covers, self-tapping screws and cable stoppers). The customised fixture covers create a slick, seamless finish. Our unique adjustable cable stopper allows you to suspend the panels at varying heights above one another.

EchoPanel® Element comprises a series of custom CNC cut 24MM EchoPanel® blades which slot together to provide a direct fix, grid or suspended acoustic ceiling solution. Utilising the Woven Image 24MM ceiling and wall clips, the Element kit incorporates cleverly designed translucent clip attachments that create a more seamless finish than coloured fixtures. Available in the 10 colourways of 24MM EchoPanel®, the standard Element kit includes one complete system with clips for direct fix or ceiling grid application. An optional 24MM Suspension Kit can be ordered separately to enable installation of Element to be suspended from the ceiling allowing it to float in space to provide added acoustic benefits.