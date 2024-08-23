Logo
ALUMATE Perforated Metal Panel 88 Christie Street St. Leonards Detail
ALUMATE Perforated Metal Panel 88 Christie Street St. Leonards Passageway
Alumate Perforated Panel Main Image
ALUMATE Perforated Metal Panel 88 Christie Street St. Leonards Detail
ALUMATE Perforated Metal Panel 88 Christie Street St. Leonards Passageway
Alumate Perforated Panel Main Image
ALUMATE Perforated metal panels

Last Updated on 23 Aug 2024

We at ALUMATE design, manufacture and deliver beautiful and practical perforated panel solutions. Perforated metal panels are widely used in architectural façades, decorative screens, and acoustic ceilings. The versatility of aesthetic perforations provides visually creative design possibilities for interior and exterior decorations, while enhancing the beauty, comfort and sustainability of spaces.

ALUMATE offers perforation processing services (including laser cutting) for various Aluminium or honeycomb panels and stainless-steel panels. Additionally, we can also develop complete fixing systems for panel installation.

ALUMATE offers perforation processing services (including laser cutting) for various Aluminium or honeycomb panels and stainless-steel panels. Additionally, we can also develop complete fixing systems for panel installation.

Perforated Aluminium panels are available in either powder-coated or anodized finishes. Stainless steel panels are available in brushed, sandblasted, and stained options.

Perforated metal panels provide creative design possibilities for indoor and outdoor decorations with practical functions including ventilation, sun shading, privacy protection, and sound insulation and absorption.

Alumate Capability Statement

8.76 MB

Download
Alumate Product Brochure

9.47 MB

Download
Display AddressPyrmont, NSW

Unit 15 Jones Bay Wharf 26-32 Pirrama Road

1300 654 795
