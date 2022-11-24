The renewal of Waterloo Estate is moving closer to reality, with rezoning in Waterloo South paving the way for one of the world’s largest community housing redevelopments.

The rezoning will allow for approximately 3,000 new homes to be constructed, with at least 847 of those to be social housing and 227 allocated towards affordable housing. Existing tenants who will be disrupted by the development will be given notice early next year regarding their temporary relocation, with some residents to be moved off-site in 2024.

NSW Minister for Planning and Homes Anthony Roberts says the rezoning is a major step forward for the state-significant proposal.

“The planning control changes mean we can begin the next stage of the project and support the delivery of new social and affordable housing, as well as private homes and new public space,” he says.

“This is about breathing new life into an old social housing estate to support the needs of the growing number of people who call – or want to call – Waterloo home.

Minister for Families and Communities Natasha Maclaren-Jones says increased social and affordable housing in the region will provide homes for those in need.

“The NSW Government is delivering on its commitment to help everyone in NSW have a roof over their head and receive the wrap-around services they need to thrive,” she says.

A draft voluntary planning agreement will now be created in conjunction with the Land and Housing Corporation (LAHC) and City of Sydney. Community input will then be requested. Roberts says the agreement is key to gaining financial contributions and infrastructure from the required parties that will result in new businesses and communities.

“Once the agreement is finalised, the changes to zoning will be in place allowing for new development applications to be submitted. But prior to any development occurring, all applications will go through the normal rigorous assessment process, including further community consultation.”

LAHC Chief Executive Simon Newport says a shortlist of renewal partners will be finalised in the coming weeks.

“We’re excited to keep this project moving – a renewal partner will deliver new buildings and infrastructure and collaborate with government to support residents through change, to create a vibrant and mixed inner-city community,” he says.

More information can be found here.