Directly inspired by the Waratah, the Woods Bagot-designed Warada on Walker will be quite the sight for onlookers if given approval by North Sydney Council.

Located at 63-83 Walker Street, the $191 million, 27-storey tower will be a commercial entity, developed by Thirdi Group and Couloumbis Property Group.

A through-site link, central atrium space and flexible office floor plates have been adopted within the design by Woods Bagot. 360 Degrees has been tasked with the landscape architecture, that will include roof gardens and urban outdoor room.

Woods Bagot’s design report says the tower is designed to reinvigorate the North Sydney area, with a design that is aimed to be a more enticing and attractive option than working from home.

“Surrounded by existing multi-storey commercial towers, the proposal seeks to strengthen North Sydney’s position as a major commercial centre by introducing a new premium commercial offering to the mix,” it says.

The proposed site is currently taken up by four existing buildings. An amalgamation process involving 21 owners and 31 lots across two freehold and two strata buildings has allowed the development to reach its current stage.

Warada on Walker will have a total of 33,000 square metres of gross floor area when completed. Thirdi Group says the design process has been completed despite adversity in the recent past.

“Conceived during the bushfires, designed during a pandemic,‘Warada on Walker’ is a resilient and resounding workplace for the future. Re-inventing flexibility and sustainability with unrivalled workplace amenity.

“Thirdi’s next North Sydney conquest brings the WoW-factor to North Sydney as a CBD; Sydney as a city; and NSW as a State, as we emerge into a post-pandemic world as one of the most prosperous economic hubs in Australasia.”

For more information about Warada on Walker, click here.