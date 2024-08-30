The Queen’s Wharf integrated resort development is one of Australia’s largest mixed-use projects currently in construction.

“We are incredibly proud to see one of Australia’s biggest mixed-use precincts opening its doors to the public this week. Queen’s Wharf has transformed Brisbane as a city, and will shape moments for residents, locals and visitors for generations,” shares the Cottee Parker Architects team.

“Here’s to the moment a sketch transformed Brisbane's skyline.”

The $3.6 billion project comprises 4 towers above a 7-storey podium and a 5-level basement. The towers are linked together roughly 30-storeys above ground by the iconic Sky Deck – roughly 3,500m2 of elevated public space activated with bars and restaurants providing spectacular 360-degree views of the river city.

“Queen’s Wharf is a once-in-a-lifetime development for Brisbane – a unique integrated resort development of global significance,” shares Cottee Parker Architects Director Naveen Dath.

“With the media buzzing on the doors opening activity for Queen’s Wharf, it’s no surprise that for us, the week is a reflection on the growth of our practice, and the incredible impact Queen’s Wharf is having on Brisbane as it matures into a new world city, and as it takes the stage in its Olympic debut.

“I often think back to a moment in the Treasury Hotel in 2014, where the initial project team were iterating on what the development needed to achieve for the city. We needed to achieve a built form that defined the Brisbane skyline, connected Southbank’s cultural precinct to the Brisbane CBD, and brought together a unique set of experiences that celebrated our subtropical environment."

Dath says that the practice’s design for Queen’s Wharf has pushed the boundaries of designing for subtropical environments, challenged the standard tall building architectural form prevalent in Australia, and is the first 6-Star Green Star community rated development in Queensland – a world leading initiative for sustainable building practices.

“So this week, let’s celebrate the opening of the Integrated Resort Development, and better yet, the impacts this globally significant and transformative precinct will have in Queensland for generations to come.”

Cottee Parker has been engaged by Destination Brisbane Consortium since the initial concept design stages of the iconic bid in 2013 all the way through to the current construction documentation stage of the project with Multiplex as the builders.

Cottee Parker have been engaged as the Lead Architects for the core IRD and have been instrumental in leading, collaborating and coordinating all consultants’ work on the project through challenging timeframes and processes.