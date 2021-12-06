Plus Architecture has released its plans for a number of boutique coastal residences at Casuarina Beach, titled PAMA, located on NSW’s north coast.

With a number of projects undertaken within the region, the practice has been sought out for its luxury seaside designs with a number of citysiders heading for the coast in the wake of the pandemic. PAMA is Plus’ 18th coastal project revealed in 2021.

Created in conjunction with Holm Developments and DeMartini Fletcher property, the $75 million dollar multi-residential building will offer 47 coastal apartments across four levels that include 2, 3 and 4-bedroom floor plans of various configurations.

“Having lived in the Casuarina community for a number of years now, it was very important that the architecture and design of PAMA captured the essence of Casuarina’s beachside culture,” says Plus Architecture Director, Danny Juric.

“To do this, we blended our sophisticated coastal style with the iconic mid-century character of Palm Springs to create a luxurious oasis for residents. One that doesn’t need to be a skyscraper to stand out but is striking in many other ways for both the owner-occupiers and the community.”

“Like many of our designs, PAMA is a luxury residential resort, offering just a lucky few their very own private oasis. PAMA is probably our most tropically inspired, including a 20-metre heated swimming pool with its very own sand beach, a board shack with custom paddleboards and surfboards and in true Casuarina Beach style, a shared vintage bicycle scheme with 30 custom PAMA bikes available for residential use around the Tweed area.”

Located on a relatively untouched and tranquil portion of Australia’s east coastline, the project will span across 4083sqm, surrounded by tropical landscaped grounds that comprise a series of resort-style amenities. PAMA will offer BBQ services including a kitchen and bar area, outdoor showers and even a designated dog wash bay to complement the activities of beachside living. The development also comprises beach-esque pool facilities.

Juric says the development is one of sustainable qualities, in an effort to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of the project.

“Once completed, the project’s common areas and landscaped grounds will come from 100 percent renewable sources thanks to the Federal Government's National GreenPower Initiative,” he says.

“Residents will also have the option to connect to GreenPower to further reduce the carbon footprint of the development. As well as this, a solar system will be installed on the rooftop, making use of over 300 days of sunshine to supply renewable energy back into the grid contributing to the body corporate facilities and helping to offset costs.”

Apartments in the PAMA development have just been released for sale with prices starting from $1.1 million for a 129sqm two-bedroom apartment.

For more information regarding the development, head to plusarchitecture.com.au/pama-casuarina.