Designed by Decibel Architecture, the $250 million mixed-use Paloma Paloma development was launched this week, with a number of two and three bedroom properties now on sale.

Developed by CURA, the building comprises a number of residential spaces as well as a commercial precinct and 138-key hotel precinct on a 5,000 sqm site. Located in Caloundra, the building’s facade is a breathtaking sight that is nothing like the design language of the Sunshine Coast suburb.

“Paloma Paloma’s design feels like a geological artefact brought back to life,” says Decibel Architecture’s Dylan Brady.

“The project’s exterior re-imagines rock shelves and ocean ledges through mineral-stained exposed concrete.

“To further bring Caloundra’s landscape into the development, the residential common areas feature rock pools while the residential tower is designed in the image of a cruise liner that has docked at Caloundra’s shore.

“The balconies are extraordinary with spectacular views while the residential and hotel floor plans are generous. There’s a genuine sense of connection between the residence and hotel and the common areas create moments between people.

“The designs are totally unexpected. We want people who come to Paloma Paloma to feel like they just found a beautiful photograph they want to share with friends. Paloma Paloma is iconic and will re-imagine the Sunshine Coast.”

Each of the 74 homes feature private balcony onsen baths, as well as access to a number of amenities including a pool deck, private formal and informal dining rooms, concierge lobby and access to a suite of extraordinary additional services from the hotel and its boutique tenancies. Both hotel tenants and permanent residents have access to a members only Health and Wellness Spa and Gymnasium and a selection of bars and restaurants.

“Paloma Paloma will take Caloundra to the next level of sophistication and design,” says Colliers Director Daniel Hirst.

“The four exclusive penthouses feature generous entertaining balconies, private balcony jacuzzis, light in every bathroom, luxurious kitchens and spacious living areas.

“These signature residences are the pinnacle of Paloma Paloma, completing an extraordinary suite of properties that must be seen to be believed.”

The project is set to become a destination on the Sunshine Coast for visitors, giving tourists a place of luxury to experience the offerings of the region.

Images: Supplied