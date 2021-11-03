Frasers Property Australia has announced the renewal of its Master of Architecture (Urban Transformation) Scholarship for Women at Western Sydney University. Valued at $60,000, the two-year scholarship is designed to encourage growth in female participation and cement more opportunities for women in architecture.

The scholarship has been renewed for a further two years, following on from its inception in 2020. It aligns with Frasers Property’s commitment to diversity and gender equality.

“It is no secret that the architecture industry has traditionally been male-dominated and closing the gender gap in the field needs to start from the ground up,” says Nicholle Sparkes, General Manager - Delivery and Operations, Frasers Property Australia.

“The Master of Architecture (Urban Transformation) Scholarship for Women at Western Sydney University is a great way to contribute to this goal, provide practical support for women in architecture, and encourage more female talent into the field.

“As a major property group, it’s our responsibility to foster the talent of tomorrow who will transform the future of our industry and our cities. Frasers Property is proud to be continuing our support as a sponsor of the scholarship, for women to have greater representation in architecture and the property industry in general.”

Western Sydney University’s Dean of the School of Engineering, Design and Built Environment, Professor Mike Kagioglou, welcomed the renewal of the scholarship.

“Western Sydney University is proud to partner with Frasers Property Australia whose ongoing generosity and commitment makes this important scholarship opportunity possible for our talented female architecture students,” says Professor Kagioglou.

“The University is a global leader in gender equality and is committed to supporting its students to achieve their aspirations, including through fostering the next generation of female western Sydney architects.

“The Master of Architecture (Urban Transformation) program offers students a highly entrepreneurial interdisciplinary environment and learning experiences with industry leaders, such as Frasers Property Australia.”

The inaugural recipient of the scholarship, Sarah Abu Dareb, is currently completing her master’s degree. She says being the winner of the scholarship has furthered her opportunities as a budding architect.

“After winning the scholarship, I was involved in an architecture competition where we re-designed public space. It sparked my interest in urban design and I’m currently undertaking an internship at an urban design and planning company,” says Ms Abu Dareb.

“I am really thankful for the scholarship because it has led to so many amazing opportunities that helped me figure out that the field of urban design and planning is what I want to pursue as my specialty in my future career.”

Western Sydney University’s Master of Architecture (Urban Transformation) offers students access to real-world learning opportunities, including the major infrastructural project that is the Western Sydney Aerotropolis.

The Master of Architecture (Urban Transformation) Scholarship for Women is worth $30,000 per year across the two-year Master of Architecture (Urban Transformation) course and is available to full-time and part-time female students who have completed undergraduate studies in architecture.

Scholarship applications will open in November 2021 for study in 2022, with the winner announced in Q1 2022. For more information, click here.