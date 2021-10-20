Fortis has lodged plans with Woollahra Council to turn their 1 Mona Road property at Darling Point into a premium mixed use development worth $90 million.

Acquiring the property in 2020 for $17.5 million, the developer hopes to satisfy the increasing demand for luxury apartments in Sydney’s easter suburbs. Construction on the site is expected to begin at the end of the year.

“We have seen significant demand for well-appointed boutique apartments in Sydney’s east in the last year, and existing developments in these suburbs have sold out in record time. The plans for this site in Darling Point have been updated in response to this demand. This mixed-use development in Darling Point has an expected end value of $90 million, and we are excited to deliver this to the market in the near future,” says Fortis Director Charles Mellick.

Designed by award-winning architects MHNDU and acclaimed interior designers Richards Stanisich, the contemporary design is inspired by its context. The proposed new development will stand as a gateway between Sydney’s city centre and the eastern suburbs, completed with a lush planting palette created by Wyer & Co.

The north-facing development will feature six levels of luxurious residential space, with a combination of one, two and three-bedroom apartments, as well as prominent ground floor retail and commercial offerings. All apartments will include external terraces or balconies, with select apartments capturing views across the city, harbour, nearby Paddington and surrounds.

Darling Point is situated four kilometres east of the Sydney CBD and is in close proximity to Rushcutters Bay, Double Bay and the Sydney Harbour foreshore. The site is located a short distance from Edgecliff Station, as well as major bus and ferry routes which provide direct access to the CBD, making it an ideal location to be situated, with local schools, cafes, restaurants and specialty retailers just a small walk away.

For more information on the development, visit www.fortis.com.au.