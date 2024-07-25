The new ARCH wordmark will launch on 30 July representing an 18-month journey culminating in the expression of the practice’s core purpose as ‘the community experience specialist’. The ARCH as a symbol respresents engagement in transformation of disparate landscapes, cultures, and philosophies, creating inspired places for people and connection.

ARCH is best known for significant projects such as the multi-award winning Blundstone Arena in Tasmania, the Hanna Neumann Building at ANU Canberra and the Eric Tweedale Stadium in Sydney, as well as for its work in conservation with the recent opening of Taronga Zoo's new Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Centre.

"As Suters Architects since 1958 and as dwp for six years, we have designed and delivered projects in all states and territories of Australia,” Michael Hegarty, Principal Architect and CEO at ARCH says.

“We create places that are loved by our clients, building users and the wider community and many of our projects have been recognised with globally respected design awards. More recently we have expanded our presence with new studios to support clients.

“We achieved zero carbon for business operations in 2020 and sustained that performance based on verifiable data. In 2023, we completed our Sustainability Action Plan and received endorsement for our Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan.”

According to Hegarty, ARCH’s architectural design practice has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional client and end-user experiences throughout its 66-year history."

Chairperson and Principal Architect, David Rose, has played a pivotal to the successes and growth of ARCH. With a 40-year legacy, Rose feels that "while a history of mergers with like-minded organisations forged new directions and paths, it is this current evolution that sees the most significant coalescence of purpose in the firm's 66-year history, inspiring confidence for the future."

ARCH builds on its high-quality design reputation with a simple, lean management structure allowing for nimble decision-making and responsive leadership. Their expertise spans ten specialist sectors focused on delivering community solutions: civic & community; education; health & wellbeing; hospitality; industry & science; residential & seniors living; sport & leisure; and workplace.

Consistently resonating with the community, the practice's projects encourage people to thrive through engaging facilities that serve as social hubs, centres of wellness, places of respect, venues for sport and leisure, and destinations for entertainment each weaving their way sustainably into the surrounding social and cultural fabric.

ARCH has a rapidly growing portfolio of major acute public hospital redevelopments in Queensland and NSW, and transformational mental health facilities in Melbourne, Darwin, Adelaide, regional NSW and the Gold Coast.

ARCH is recognised for delivering innovative and stimulating learning environments such as the USQ Engineering, Robotics and Mechatronic. The practice’s teams frequently collaborate across sectors, integrating best practice sports and health planning into seniors living, workplace and education projects.

Image supplied by ARCH.