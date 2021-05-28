Riverlee’s Belrose development, located in Cheltenham, will see a 1950s red-brick warehouse converted into individual workspaces as part of its second stage of growth.

30 creative offices, workspaces and showroom-style warehouses designed by DKO Architecture and SDA Architects have been devised for the second stage in a true ‘converted warehouse’ setting, with large windows and exposed trusses, as well as units which are an office-warehouse hybrid to meet the needs of specialist businesses.

Now sold out, the South stage achieved strong off the plan sales with 50 per cent selling within two weeks of its launch in September 2020.

Riverlee Development Director David Lee says the developer is confident in the differentiated offering at Belrose and is excited to be bringing a touch of city-fringe to the south-east suburbs of Melbourne.

“By repurposing the original structure, the result is considered character-filled workspaces that pay homage to the site’s industrial heritage and surroundings. Designs such as this are often only found in inner city locations, so we’re excited to create a new type of workplace for the Bayside area,” he says.

“Retaining the heritage building was always key to our vision and in line with our value to build on history rather than over it. This is also part of what makes Belrose standout as a workplace destination like no other, particularly for business owners who appreciate their local community.”

An onsite cafe, and shared meeting space will accompany the commercial spaces within the warehouse. The combined North and South stages will span 8,500 square metres of commercial space.

The heritage building will be further complemented by a light-filled entry atrium with a blackened steel staircase, polished concrete floors and a direct, ground floor connection to the onsite cafe.

“Through adaptive reuse, we are giving a new lease of life to this site by repurposing the building’s distinctive features and catering to a diverse range of modern commercial and office needs.

“COVID-19 has transformed the way we work – there is a greater focus on flexibility, sustainability and community so businesses are no doubt looking for spaces that go above and beyond their four walls. These are key pillars that underscore both Belrose and the values of the next-generation Bayside business owner,” says Lee.

The entire development will employ sustainable water practices to help create an eco-friendly workplace, while common areas will be solar-powered.

A coffee roaster, ice-cream maker, interior designer, eyelash extension educator and manufacturer and various professional service providers are all future tenants of the Southern precinct, which is due to begin construction shortly.

Belrose North commercial spaces start at $269,000 and are available via Nichols Crowder and Knight Frank.

For more information regarding Belrose, head to workbelrose.com.au.