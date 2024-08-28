Eight Australian landscape architecture and design firms have come together to present their unique visions for the lands and waters of the Birrarung (Yarra River) in the year 2070 at an innovative exhibition organised by the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) in association with the Birrarung Council and guided by the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Elders.

The exhibition, ‘Reimagining Birrarung: Design Concepts for 2070’ has opened at The Ian Potter Centre in Melbourne, with the eight studios creating an exciting vision for how communities can better access, engage with and care for this important living ecosystem. The participating firms, ASPECT Studios, Bush Projects, McGregor Coxall, OFFICE, Openwork, REALMstudios, SBLA and TCL employ renders, illustrations, 3D models, design objects, interactive maps and multimedia to present their provocative and innovative design proposals.

Each studio will present their vision for a site along the river corridor in the year 2070 – spanning from the city centre and the eastern suburbs, through to the river source in the Yarra Ranges.

Teams were invited to explore how design thinking, emerging technologies, policy innovation, science and First Nations knowledge systems might influence or enhance the relationship between Victorians and the Birrarung over the next five decades. Both speculative and real-world solutions to revitalise and reconnect the river corridor will be presented, highlighting the valuable role and impact of landscape architecture and design in reimagining the future of Australia’s waterways.

The exhibition is supported by principal partner Bupa, who in partnership with NGV will deliver a program of activities including a symposium, opening weekend talks and outdoor activities along the Birrarung. The programs are designed to encourage audience reflection and action, and support people’s health through nature restoration, in line with Bupa's Healthy Cities initiative.

“The Victorian Government’s 2017 Yarra River Protection Act – the first and only legislation of its kind in Australia – recognises and classifies our river as a living entity. In line with its aims to safeguard the Birrarung for future generations, this important exhibition highlights some imaginative real-world solutions for how our communities can enjoy and preserve this beautiful natural and cultural resource into the future,” Sonya Kilkenny, Minister for Planning said.

Harriet Shing, Minister for Water says, “We're incredibly proud to sponsor this important exhibition that will offer Victorians a thought-provoking experience and immersive vision for the future of the Birrarung. Reimagining Birrarung: Design Concepts for 2070 underscores the importance of the Victorian Government’s ongoing work with the community to protect this cherished waterway for generations to come.”

NGV director Tony Ellwood says, “This important exhibition of landscape architecture represents an important step in the pursuit of preserving the life, memory, and future of the Birrarung. Through the presentation of thought-provoking and real-world possibilities, the exhibition asks audiences to consider what we want for the future of the Birrarung, as well as what this river, as a living entity, wants for itself.”

Reimagining Birrarung: Design Concepts for 2070 is on display until 2 February 2025 at The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia, Fed Square. Entry is free.

Image: Supplied