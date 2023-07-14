Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Toplace has now entered into administration, further exacerbating the situation not only for Vicinity residents but also the buyers of several projects being developed by the company. To make matters worse, Nassif is wanted by the NSW Police over fraud al
shareShare

Vicinity residents in limbo as structural defects remain unresolved

Residents of Vicinity apartments in Canterbury, Sydney face an uncertain future with major structural defects in the building not yet rectified, rendering the development unsafe and uninhabitable.
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

14 Jul 2023 2m read View Author

Vicinity-residents-in-limbo-with-building-defects-1732010322.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Residents of Vicinity apartments in Canterbury, Sydney face an uncertain future with major structural defects in the building not yet rectified, rendering the development unsafe and uninhabitable.

Completed in 2017 by Sydney developer Toplace, the Vicinity complex has 254 apartments distributed across three buildings.

Troubles began for residents of the 10-storey tower in late 2021 when an engineer’s report commissioned by apartment owners identified serious structural flaws in the building, which could potentially lead to a collapse and also cause catastrophic damage to the adjacent apartment buildings.

Acting on the report, emergency inspections were carried out by officials from the NSW Public Works Advisory, who ruled out evacuation after concluding that there was no immediate safety risk to residents.

The inspectors also advised that the structural cracks would need to be monitored. Following the inspection, NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler had noted that the building would need additional works to make it building code-compliant as well as safe for residents.

Since the initial inspection, emergency propping has been carried out to support inadequate transfer beams and slabs (mostly paid for by the owners), while a series of remediation works has been ordered by the NSW Building Commissioner.

Meanwhile, in December 2022, following an investigation by NSW Fair Trading into large-scale defects at Toplace’s residential developments, the company’s building licence was permanently cancelled and its owner, Jean Nassif had his licence suspended in NSW for 10 years.

Toplace has now entered into administration, further exacerbating the situation not only for Vicinity residents but also the buyers of several projects being developed by the company. To make matters worse, Nassif is wanted by the NSW Police over fraud allegations and is currently absconding.

For the apartment owners at Vicinity, they say that their financial burden is huge and growing, as they are paying for the rectification works, which may run into millions of dollars.

Image: Toplace Group

  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap