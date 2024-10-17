A proposed build-to-rent (BTR) development in Parramatta is expected to unlock hundreds of additional homes following the significant expansion of the original plans, which will now make it one of New South Wales’ largest BTR-focused projects.

Developed by Urban Property Group, the development located at 2 Fitzwilliam Street, Parramatta will now offer more than double the number of BTR dwellings originally proposed for the site. Selected as one of only a few projects under the NSW Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure’s new Rezoning Pathways Program, Urban’s State Assessed Planning Proposal (SAPP) will transform the site into a major BTR development.

The revised project will deliver two BTR towers with approximately 800 homes including affordable housing and NDIS-compliant apartments, as well as market-leading amenities, a retail podium, and a 200-room hotel, all on the doorstep of Parramatta Station. With SJB selected as the project’s architect, the development will set a new benchmark for mixed-use, sustainable urban living in the heart of Parramatta.

Urban’s revised proposal comes in response to the NSW Government’s future housing strategy, which calls for large-scale, well-located housing projects to address the state’s growing population and housing crisis. The project will help the NSW Government meet its goal of delivering 377,000 new homes across metropolitan Sydney and regional NSW by 2029.

The mixed-use development will feature a dual BTR tower arrangement, with a western tower of ~48 storeys, and an eastern tower of ~35 storeys. Future residents will have access to a host of facilities including a roof deck, rooftop pool, gym, children's play areas, games rooms, music and multipurpose rooms, co-working space and a cinema.

Urban’s Parramatta project has been deemed strategically important to the state of NSW, and through the SAPP rezoning pathway, Urban will now fast-track the delivery of these additional homes within the Housing Accord Period.

“We are proud to have been selected to advance our Parramatta project under the NSW Government’s Rezoning Pathways Program. This milestone will enable Urban to deliver hundreds of additional homes, more than doubling the original proposal, with both towers being allocated entirely to BTR homes. It marks a significant step towards increasing the supply of high-quality housing in Parramatta,” Chris Ferreira, head of planning at Urban Property Group, said.

"Our build-to-rent approach ensures long-term rental housing security complemented by market-leading amenities, affordable and NDIS-compliant dwellings, and an inclusive and vibrant community hub just steps away from Parramatta Station, Westfield Parramatta, Church Street, the future Parramatta Metro and all the amenity the Parramatta CBD has to offer.

“This project directly aligns with the NSW Government’s priority of addressing the housing crisis and will showcase Urban Property Group’s commitment to creating sustainable, inclusive communities across Sydney," Ferreira added.

Urban’s expanded vision also supports the City of Parramatta’s ‘Parramatta 2050’ strategy, which envisions Parramatta as a vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive city, addressing key priorities such as housing diversity and urban renewal.

The Parramatta development adds to Urban’s strong BTR portfolio, which also includes its under-construction project in Granville.