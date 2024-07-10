Infinity Park, a premium mixed-use development in the heart of the master-planned Norwest Business Park in Sydney, is set to become one of the most sought-after residential addresses in the area with its promise of resort-style amenities and luxurious living for future residents.

Immaculately designed by award-winning architects Turner Studio, Infinity Park will comprise 290 luxury apartments across three residential buildings – a 25-storey tower, Marque, along with two five-storey low-rise buildings, Alpha and Omega.

A seven-storey commercial tower, Infinity Commercial, situated opposite the residential buildings, comprises 95 strata commercial suites including a 193sqm signature rooftop fine-dining restaurant, Ciel (Sky in French) by acclaimed hatted and Michelin-star trained chef, Joshua Mason.

Situated on the most elevated point of Norwest, Infinity Park will offer The Hills District’s finest elevated panoramic views. Featuring a range of spectacular amenities, including a glamourous tropical lagoon-style pool – the largest in Norwest – surrounded by lush tropical landscaping to deliver a prime residential living experience, the residential component of Infinity Park provides an unparalleled investment opportunity.

"Infinity Park is more than just a place to live; it's a community designed for luxury and convenience. Our goal is to offer residents a lifestyle that blends the tranquillity of lush landscapes with the vibrancy of a thriving business hub," Haitchin Group’s general manager, Robert Tasevski says.

The Norwest is a meticulously designed master-planned community, ensuring high standards and quality of life for its residents. Extensive cycleways and bushwalking tracks in the area make this community ideal for those seeking a balanced lifestyle with easy access to nature and outdoor activities.

Major infrastructure projects totalling over $9 billion, including the Sydney Metro North West, will enhance connectivity, making it a prime location for long-term investment. Residents will also have access to retail centres, educational institutions, healthcare services, and recreational spaces, which along with the strong transport connectivity further enhances Norwest’s appeal as a desirable place to live and work.

The area continues to attract affluent residents, driving significant price growth for both houses and apartments, and underscoring the desirability and investment potential of Norwest’s residential properties such as Infinity Park.

The residential component of Infinity Park is due for completion in mid-2025.