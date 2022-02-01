Some 17 years after Think Brick first embarked on a small project engaging seven architects, the Annual Think Brick Awards now receive hundreds of entries annually over 5 main built project categories offering a combined prize pool of $60,000.

The theme for the Think Brick Awards 2022 is ‘A time to build, A time to grow' and is designed to not only draw on the inherent resilience of brick, block, pavers and roof tiles as pre-eminent and sustainable building materials, but also references the human spirit and its’ ability to thrive and nurture endless creative resolutions.

Entries are open from Monday 17th January until Sunday 10th April 2022 and will be judged on Thursday 12th May by a jury of internationally recognised and highly acclaimed industry leaders. Winners will be announced in August 2022, with details to be provided in line with COVID-19 developments closer to the time.

Think Brick CEO Elizabeth McIntyre says: “Inspired by our Awards theme for 2022 I am really looking forward to seeing the way architects creatively resolve the unlimited possibilities of bricks, blocks, pavers and roof tiles in contemporary building design.”

The 6 main award categories are:

• Horbury Hunt Commercial/Residential Awards - commercial and residential built projects that exemplify outstanding craftsmanship and innovation through the use of clay face brick and pavers

• Kevin Borland Masonry Award (in association with CMAA) - concrete masonry in commercial and residential architectural design.

• Bruce Mackenzie Landscape Award (in association with CMAA) - clay brick and concrete masonry in landscape design

• Robin Dods Roof Tile Excellence Award (in association with ARTA) - commercial and residential built projects that exemplify outstanding craftsmanship and innovation through the use of concrete and terracotta roof tiles

• New Entrant Award - Architectural studios entering the Think Brick Awards for the first time are automatically placed into the New Entrant category. As with our other categories, the winner of the New Entrant Award will receive a $10,000 cash prize.

Entries can be submitted through the Think Brick website at https://thinkbrick.com.au/Awards/EnterNow.

Entries close Sunday 10th April 2022 and no late entries will be accepted.

Image: Winner: La Scala – Richards and Spence. Product: GB Masonry – Honed – Porcelain / David Chartfield / Supplied.