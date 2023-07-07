Mirvac has unveiled The Albertine, yet another boost to its extensive luxe multi-residential pipeline in Victoria.

Located on St Kilda Road, the $200 million project has been designed by Mirvac’s in-house design team. 100 residences across 15 storeys and occupant-only amenities will feature within the tower.

Mirvac’s General Manager of Residential Victoria Elysa Anderson says the project is designed to account for the demand of the Victorian market.

“Demand for quality, well-designed and constructed apartments remains strong, underpinned by low unemployment, wage growth, the return of overseas migration and scarcity of quality product. We recognise Victoria’s historically low apartment pipeline and remain focused on accelerating our supply of apartments that are built for tomorrow,” she says.

“Launching The Albertine comes at a time when we are seeing increased appetite from owner-occupiers for lifestyle-focused, well located apartments complete with high-quality amenity. Capturing this unmet demand is a significant opportunity for us, particularly with our strong value proposition of delivering exceptionally designed residential apartment buildings in outstanding locations.

“Distinguished by its boutique size, The Albertine is a new residential landmark for Melbourne and Mirvac’s latest prestige offering, following in the footsteps of our legacy apartment buildings in Victoria.”

The building’s curvaceous form conceals wellbeing facility The Circadian Club, which comprises an indoor pool and spa, state-of-the-art gym, yoga and pilates studio and sauna. The 10th level will be home to exclusive dining space The Elysian Room, which holds views of the city skyline. Levels 13 and 14 are home to the Cumulus Residences, the opulent residential offering and crowning jewels of the tower.

“In quintessential Mirvac style, The Albertine is designed to be a future-led and quality-focused building, with careful consideration given to sustainability, in line with our commitment to making a positive environmental impact,” Anderson continues.

The sustainable implementations Anderson speaks of includes water-efficient fittings, fixtures and appliances; communal electric vehicle charging stations; capacity for all parking spaces to upgrade to their own electric vehicle charging point; rainwater tanks and native planting species within the curated landscapes. The development has been designed to achieve a 7 star NatHERS energy rating.

The Albertine forms part of Mirvac’s $6.8 billion Victorian residential pipeline. Other developments within the pipeline are 699 Park Street alongside Princes Hill, The Fabric at Altona North and Trielle at Yarra’s Edge.

Construction of The Albertine is due to commence later this year. For more information, click here.