Sydney architecture and design practice TURNER was selected as the winner of a design excellence competition to design a new inner-city village featuring an outdoor plaza, public marketplace and village green for Deicorp’s proposed mixed-use development in Sydney’s Five Dock.

TURNER’s design for Deicorp’s Kings Bay Village project comprises six buildings including 890 apartments, 14,700 square metres of commercial and retail space, and 6,500 square metres of public open space. The diverse mix of housing types includes a large component of affordable housing for key workers.

Welcoming TURNER’s appointment to the project, Deicorp chairman Fouad Deiri says, “We are delighted with TURNER’s vision to create a vibrant community that will play a key role in revitalising the Parramatta Road corridor.”

“This proposal seeks to support Canada Bay Council’s masterplan for a lively neighbourhood in the Kings Bay Precinct that will have green corridors linking to the Parramatta River.

“Deicorp’s proposed Kings Bay Village project underlines our commitment to delivering housing supply and playing a role in the renewal of former industrial areas into vibrant communities, including the nearby Melrose Central.”

The public domain, designed in conjunction with Arcadia Landscape Architects, will be a pedestrian-centric network of streets and laneways, with a large new public park at the corner of William Street and Queens Road.

“The precinct will be inviting and highly permeable, creating links through and across the wider precinct,” TURNER director James McCarthy said. “The architecture speaks to the rich history of the industrial and warehousing uses in the area, and takes inspiration from the vernacular of the local brick facades, fenestration, and roof profiles.”

Located between Parramatta Road, William Street and Queens Road in Five Dock, the 31,300sqm site sits within the proposed Kings Bay residential precinct outlined by the Canada Bay Council’s masterplan and NSW Government’s Parramatta Road Corridor Urban Transformation Strategy.

The competition was held in consultation with the City of Canada Bay Council.

