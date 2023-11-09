‘Sydney Brutalism’, a book crafted by design writer Heidi Dokulil, is now on sale, exploring the brutalist architecture of the harbour city.

Brutalist architecture first hit Sydney in the late 1950s, when local architects experimented with raw concrete and brick to create imposing buildings that stood out as much for their bold individuality as they did for their unapologetic and intimidating aesthetic.

An architectural style that prevailed up until the 1980s, especially in civic and institutional projects, brutalism led to buildings that were ambitious, often divisive, and predominantly made onsite by hand, not machine.

Sydney is home to some of the world’s best examples of brutalist architecture including Sirius, The Sydney Masonic Centre, UTS Tower, and even the ribbed concrete shells of the Sydney Opera House.

Dokulil explores Sydney’s brutalist architecture, its international influences, its architects, builders and residents, and the public buildings, university campuses and homes that changed the face of the city.

The threatened demolition of the Sirius building in Millers Point has generated new interest in the brutalist phase of Australian architecture. Sydney Brutalism reveals the stories behind Sydney’s bold brutalist buildings, the contemporary architects and projects they continue to inspire, and dynamic photography by a line-up of the world’s best architectural photographers.

“A brilliantly researched deep dive into the subject – Sydney Brutalism asks why our concrete monsters matter, while exploring international antecedents and contemporary executions. Powerful photography contributes to this important exploration of a controversial architectural genre,” says Karen McCartney.

About the writer

Heidi Dokulil is the co-founder of Good Habitat and the Australian Design Unit. Heidi writes for T Australia: The New York Times Style Magazine, ArchitectureAU and Design Anthology. She co-curated the exhibitions, Conversations of Things New and PechaKucha Night Sydney, and is the author of ‘BKH’ about Sydney design firm Burley Katon Halliday.

Image: Department of Mines, Chemistry Laboratory in Lidcombe. Photo Credit: Eric Sierins