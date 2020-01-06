Sydney�s M6 Motorway wins government approval

A new tunnel from Arncliffe to Kogarah in Sydney’s south is set to become a reality following NSW Government planning approval.

Planning and Public Spaces minister Rob Stokes said the M6 Stage 1 includes four-kilometre twin tunnels that will connect the New M5 motorway at Arncliffe with President Avenue in Kogarah.

“This project will see more than 2,000 trucks a day taken off local streets, bypass 23 sets of traffic lights, and create thousands of construction jobs,” says Stokes.

“While the tunnel will provide a safer, shorter, more reliable drive between the CBD and Sydney’s south, above ground it will also provide improved access for cyclists and pedestrians.”

The project includes a new shared cycle and pedestrian pathway through Brighton Le-Sands including a bridge over President Avenue linking Rockdale Bicentennial and Scarborough Parks.

A contract will be awarded in December 2020, with construction to begin by early 2022 and the road to open to motorists by the end of 2025.

