Technology has permeated into every facet of our homes, and the smarter it is, the better it makes our lives. Designers are now integrating smart technology in our bathrooms to turn functional washrooms into luxurious wellness suites – and no one’s complaining. From smart speakers and voice-activated mirrors to tankless water heaters and automatic toilets, technology is already transforming the modern-day bathroom.

A recent study by the UK-based Direct365 used worldwide data on bathroom features collated from Google Patents and Google Search to predict what’s in store for the bathrooms of the future.

In total, 139,282 patents have been filed for the 22 future bathroom features predicted to be commonplace in our future bathrooms, all built on smart technology.

Sustainable smart technology

Some of the most popular smart features include appliances that are designed for energy efficiency and water conservation, helping reduce the home’s carbon footprint.

For example, tankless water heaters are designed to heat water on demand, reducing standby energy losses.

Additionally, ‘water recycling’ methods, which have a staggering 49,047 active patents and are searched 14,372 times each month by individuals include advancements in smart toilets, smart showers and smart sinks. These appliances are designed to promote water conservation by being able to adjust flow rate and monitor water usage, and feature digital displays to provide real-time feedback on your household’s water consumption.

"In the future, a smart bathroom should have advanced water management, which means, for example, using hot water on-demand as you need it, when you need it, but not more (or less!) than you need. Predicted AI advancements would be able to detect and predict your usage patterns.

Smart speakers and smart mirrors

Smart technology in bathrooms of the future will not only reduce household carbon emissions but also provide entertainment and ambiance through smart speakers and smart mirrors.

Currently over 51,000 patents exist for ‘smart speakers’, and 8,533 patents for ‘smart mirrors’, with combined Google searches of 91,380 each month. Advancements in technology mean you will soon be able to scroll your social media or watch your favourite TV programme on your mirror while brushing your teeth, and control water flow and temperature through voice activation.

Additionally, many features within bathrooms such as hand dryers, taps and toilet flushes will go touchless to reduce the spread of germs.

Smart toilets monitoring people’s health

Future smart toilets will function as digital doctors with the built-in technology able to detect medical conditions including cancer, ICS and kidney failure through urine and stool analysis, and alert the person’s healthcare provider.

“Reduced carbon emissions is a topic at the heart of all governments, industries, businesses and individuals. However, while the adoption of current solutions to help cut emissions is crucial, future technological advancements will become paramount in supporting society to become more green,” Karl Bantleman at Direct365 commented.

“Within homes and businesses, and more specifically bathrooms, future design and adoption of smart technology will become crucial in reducing energy and water consumption. Additionally, as advancements in technology within bathrooms will also be designed with people’s health in mind, future bathrooms are set to drastically improve both the health of our climate and society.”

Image: Supplied