Nominees for the Australian Institute of Architects 2025 Newcastle Architecture Awards have been announced, showcasing some of the best examples of innovative, sustainable and inspirational homes as well as commercial and community buildings in the region.

This year’s shortlist provides a window into the changing built environment of Newcastle, while shining a spotlight on the role of architecture in shaping the future of one of the state’s most prominent regional hubs.

The Newcastle Architecture Awards program celebrates exemplary examples of architecture in the Local Government Areas of Central Coast Council, Lake Macquarie Council, Newcastle City Council, Port Stephens Council, Maitland Council, Cessnock Council, and Singleton Council. Award-winners have a pathway to the national stage, with winning entries progressing to the NSW Architecture Awards.

The jury will travel to shortlisted projects to view the architecture in-situ and gain a deeper understanding of how it performs and exists within its context.

The awards presentation will be held in Newcastle on Friday 15 November 2024.

2025 Newcastle Architecture Awards Shortlist

Public Architecture

Mangrove Creek Dam Visitors Centre | Slater Architects | Darkinjung Country

Murrook | Derive Architecture & Design with Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council | Worimi Country

Educational Architecture

St Philip’s Christian College Port Stephens – Junior School | SHAC | Worimi Country

St Philip’s Christian College Waratah – Active Learning Centre | SHAC | Awabakal Country

Residential Architecture – Houses (New)

Coal Seam House | Pieter Henry | Awabakal Country

Killcare Heights Escarpment House | Matt Thitchener Architect | Darkinjung Country

New Castle | Anthony St John Parsons | Awabakal Country

Speers Point House | OVDA Studio | Awabakal People, Awabakal Country

Throsby House | Curious Practice | Pambalong Clan of the Awabakal Nation

Vista House | Slater Architects | Darkinjung Country

Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions)

Hogan House | SDA | Awabakal Country

Kempster Road Guesthouse | EJE | Awabakal Country

Stockton Link House | Sarah Truscott Architect | Awabakal Country

Window, window, window | Panov-Scott | Guringai & Coastal Dharug Country

Commercial Architecture

Hannell Street Commercial | EJE | Awabakal Country

Murrook | Derive Architecture & Design with Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council | Worimi Country

Interior Architecture

727 HQ Fitout | EJE | Awabakal Country

The Beach Hotel | EJE | Awabakal Country

Flotilla x Vecina | Derive Architecture & Design | Awabakal Country

New Castle | Anthony St John Parsons | Awabakal Country

COLORBOND Award for Steel Architecture

Killcare Heights Escarpment House | Matt Thitchener Architect | Darkinjung Country

Murrook | Derive Architecture & Design with Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council | Worimi Country