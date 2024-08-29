Shortlist announced for AIA 2025 Newcastle Architecture AwardsNominees for the Australian Institute of Architects 2025 Newcastle Architecture Awards have been announced, showcasing some of the best examples of innovative, sustainable and inspirational homes as well as commercial and community buildings in the region.
This year’s shortlist provides a window into the changing built environment of Newcastle, while shining a spotlight on the role of architecture in shaping the future of one of the state’s most prominent regional hubs.
The Newcastle Architecture Awards program celebrates exemplary examples of architecture in the Local Government Areas of Central Coast Council, Lake Macquarie Council, Newcastle City Council, Port Stephens Council, Maitland Council, Cessnock Council, and Singleton Council. Award-winners have a pathway to the national stage, with winning entries progressing to the NSW Architecture Awards.
The jury will travel to shortlisted projects to view the architecture in-situ and gain a deeper understanding of how it performs and exists within its context.
The awards presentation will be held in Newcastle on Friday 15 November 2024.
2025 Newcastle Architecture Awards Shortlist
Public Architecture
Mangrove Creek Dam Visitors Centre | Slater Architects | Darkinjung Country
Murrook | Derive Architecture & Design with Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council | Worimi Country
Educational Architecture
St Philip’s Christian College Port Stephens – Junior School | SHAC | Worimi Country
St Philip’s Christian College Waratah – Active Learning Centre | SHAC | Awabakal Country
Residential Architecture – Houses (New)
Coal Seam House | Pieter Henry | Awabakal Country
Killcare Heights Escarpment House | Matt Thitchener Architect | Darkinjung Country
New Castle | Anthony St John Parsons | Awabakal Country
Speers Point House | OVDA Studio | Awabakal People, Awabakal Country
Throsby House | Curious Practice | Pambalong Clan of the Awabakal Nation
Vista House | Slater Architects | Darkinjung Country
Residential Architecture – Houses (Alterations and Additions)
Hogan House | SDA | Awabakal Country
Kempster Road Guesthouse | EJE | Awabakal Country
Stockton Link House | Sarah Truscott Architect | Awabakal Country
Window, window, window | Panov-Scott | Guringai & Coastal Dharug Country
Commercial Architecture
Hannell Street Commercial | EJE | Awabakal Country
Murrook | Derive Architecture & Design with Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council | Worimi Country
Interior Architecture
727 HQ Fitout | EJE | Awabakal Country
The Beach Hotel | EJE | Awabakal Country
Flotilla x Vecina | Derive Architecture & Design | Awabakal Country
New Castle | Anthony St John Parsons | Awabakal Country
COLORBOND Award for Steel Architecture
Killcare Heights Escarpment House | Matt Thitchener Architect | Darkinjung Country
Murrook | Derive Architecture & Design with Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council | Worimi Country
