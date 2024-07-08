After over 40 years of creating inspiring spaces across more than 20 sectors in the built environment, leading Australian architecture practice, Scott Carver has rebranded as Studio.SC to embrace a new era of creativity, growth and design excellence.

Defined by their mantra of ‘thinking in new dimensions’, the new identity represents the company’s fresh thinking and commitment to creating spaces that are designed to enhance and highlight their broad cross-sector work, and engage clients, staff and future talent.

Marking a coming of age, the rebrand crystallises the breadth of work the studio’s four directors, Doug Southwell, Thomas Hansen, Nicholas Bandounas and Edward Salib have delivered together with their 50-strong team of architects over the past five years, winning diverse cross-sector projects and some of Australia’s headline design competitions, and bringing the practice firmly into the Tier 1 space.

How does Studio.SC actually demonstrate ‘thinking in new dimensions’?

“The places that are made for the future won’t be formed by perspectives that live in the here and now,” explains co-managing director Thomas Hansen.

“Our new guiding principle, ‘thinking in new dimensions’, expresses our commitment and philosophy of always thinking differently, and drawing on new and diverse perspectives to ensure we consistently deliver an exceptional client experience and the best design outcome for our clients and community.

“The deep generalist and cross-sector expertise that our team brings to every individual project, we have identified as our competitive edge. This depth of expertise is the lens through which every project is conceived and delivered.

“We are ecstatic to be unveiling this highly considered new brand and identity for our much-celebrated studio and team. We care deeply about what we do and this investment reflects our commitment to continue to innovate and create value for our clients and communities, differentiating our offering and brand experience in the highly competitive industry we operate.”

The 40+ year design legacy

Established in Sydney in 1983 by Stuart Scott and Malcolm Carver, the practice has delivered numerous commercial and experiential projects across multiple sectors, including several Sydney CBD towers, hotels and 16 venues for the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.

As a Tier 1 practice, Scott Carver is best known for its residential and mixed-use precincts such as the Wentworth Point Masterplan, the redevelopment of the former Balmain Leagues Club – soon to be Rozelle Village – as well as the Ironbark Apartments by City West Housing, an affordable housing project, which won multiple awards at the UDIA NSW Awards for Excellence in 2021.

Involved in the emerging build-to-rent sector since 2017, their flagship 700-apartment project, The Gladstone South Melbourne for Greystar, is on track for completion later this year. Their presence in the hotel mixed-use market is evidenced through their recently topped out 43-storey Hotel Indigo and Branded Residences in Auckland, New Zealand. The practice also won the design competition for a 30-storey, 50,000sqm commercial tower and hotel precinct for Holdmark, located at 197 Church Street in the heart of Parramatta.

Studio.SC has also been very active in the arts and cultural sector, having completed close to 50 renewal projects over the last 14 years for the World Heritage-listed Sydney Opera House. The studio is currently delivering the New Southern Entrance and recently completed Parade Ground at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, the refurbishment of the Theatre Royal in Sydney CBD, and the renewal of Victoria Theatre in Newcastle, NSW’s oldest remaining theatre.

Studio.SC’s core values: Fearless. Bright. Aware.

Having worked at the practice for the past 20 years, co-managing director Doug Southwell has been instrumental to the success and growth of the practice. He explains the meaning behind these values:

Fearless: Unconventional and intrepid

“It takes real courage to question the status quo. Backed by our unwavering determination and well-earned confidence we’re not afraid to lead people to new ways of thinking.”

Bright: Switched on and perceptive

“We greet any challenge with our enthusiasm and experience. We’ve got an optimistic mindset combined with practical street smarts, which lets everyone around us know that we’re ready to be a positive part of every solution.”

Aware: Informed and understanding

“We listen intently to the people and planet around us. They can tell we understand their perspective – allowing us to help and guide them when they need trusted advice.”

Making a positive real-world impact

“We design and deliver beyond what’s expected,” Hansen says.

“Working in tune with our clients and the broader community to make a positive real-world impact, in more ways. Our approach considers both the big picture and the finer details, while our design skillset enables us to amplify opportunities at every step of a project.

“By listening to what’s needed and considering what’s possible, we draw on decades of design experience to deliver something different.

“Here, we don’t just create new ideas and new places. We think in new dimensions.”

Image: Studio.SC directors (L to R) Edward Salib, Nicholas Bandounas, Doug Southwell and Thomas Hansen