ICON Developments has unveiled plans for a 229-key hotel on Sydney’s Kent Street, designed by architecture luminaries SJB.

The 23-storey, $265 million project will hold stunning vistas of Darling Harbour, a rooftop bar, infinity pool, and spacious heritage suites. An Australian first Vertigo Suite featuring a transparent glass floor will also be integrated into the building.

Located on the site of the heritage-listed RCA House, the design riffs heavily on the block’s rich film industry history. With its rich historical narrative and considered size, the plans respond to the wave of lifestyle properties currently transforming Sydney’s hotel market, including the award-winning Vibe Darling Harbour, which was developed by Icon Oceania in 2019.

“SJB are incredibly excited to be partnering with Icon Oceania & Icon Kajima to deliver a unique lifestyle offering,” says SJB Director Adam Haddow.

“The architecture and interior design of the hotel celebrates the city’s history and future – connecting it to its rich indigenous and colonial past while creating a space for people to celebrate their lives.

“The building will make a unique contribution to the fabric of the city, there will be joy and delight and a boutique luxury offering that the Sydney hotel scene really lacks.”

ICON Developments Chief Executive Matthew Bourke says the developer’s maiden Australian hotel will introduce a new lifestyle hotel brand.

“We are delighted to partner with Icon Oceania in delivering a new hotel to Sydney and unlocking a premium offering at this outstanding location. Our vision is for this property to become a hotel of choice for corporate, leisure and event guests in the strong-performing Sydney market,” he says.

A CBRE study has found that boutique hotels are outperforming the major international hotspots in the wake of the pandemic, mainly due to occupancy, costs and revenue. Icon Oceania Managing Director Nico Tjen says the hotel has been created with the research in mind.

“In Sydney, there’s been an impressive reception to hotels that celebrate the local culture and surroundings to deliver one-of-a-kind experiences. At 229 keys, we are hitting a sweet spot that allows us to take the true essence of a lifestyle hotel and deliver it at scale.”

“We live in a social media world where people chase experiences and create #instagram memories — our hotel is not just a place to stay but a place that creates memories to last a lifetime.”

Dransfield Hotels & Resorts have been conducting an operator selection process, with a number of potential operators coming forward to express their interest. Pending planning approval, construction is slated to begin in 2024, with the hotel to open in 2026.