Balfour Place, a luxury apartment project in Lindfield, NSW developed by Third.i in conjunction with joint venture partner Phoenix Property Investors (PPI), has officially topped out with the completion of all structural works.

Designed by Rothelowman, Balfour Place is situated on Balfour Street amidst Lindfield's beautiful leafy setting, with the development offering residents the promise of luxury living combined with the charm of village life.

Built by Conquest, the project comprises a collection of 59 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with private courtyards on top of 4,500sqm of vibrant retail and hospitality spaces, including a brand-new Coles supermarket.

Launched to the market in April 2022, the project sold out in a matter of weeks to mostly first home buyers and young families.

“We are thrilled to announce the topping out of Balfour Place, a landmark moment for Third.i, PPI and the Lindfield community," said Luke Berry, co-founder of Third.i.

"We have meticulously tailored Balfour Place to meet the evolving needs of the market, particularly focusing on providing larger living spaces that are ideal for residents. Our goal has always been to create homes that offer both comfort and functionality, ensuring that our buyers can thrive in a vibrant and well-connected community. We can’t wait to see the project complete early next year,” he added.

Trent Winduss, partner and head of Australia at PPI, said, “Phoenix Property Investors is proud to collaborate on a project that exceeds the expectations of today’s buyers. This development highlights our shared vision of creating exceptional living environments that blend modern luxury with community-centric design. We look forward to the completion of Balfour Place and are confident it will set a new standard for quality living in Lindfield.”

The Coles at Balfour Place will be double the size of the previous store and will include a Liqourland and heritage commercial space fronting the Pacific Highway. Over 230 car parking spaces will also be available spanning across two levels, adding another layer of convenience to both residents and the local community.