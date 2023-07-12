The Australian Institute of Architects has purchased 620 Wickham Street, Fortitude Valley in order to create a new Queensland headquarters for the organisation.

The sale of the Institute’s then Queensland premises at 70 Merivale Street, South Brisbane, was completed in September 2020. Since that date, the Institute has occupied premises on a temporary basis at 2/270 Montague Road whilst the search for permanent fit for purpose premises was carried out.

The Wickham Street building, which is listed on the Queensland Heritage Register, was designed by the émigré architect Karl Langer in 1953 as the showroom for Wests Furniture.

The painstaking restoration of the building by Riddel Architecture won the National Award for Heritage at the 2010 National Architecture Awards with the Awards jury noting that, “the architects have helped to demonstrate the economic and environmental benefits of preservation over new build. This is not a museum frozen in time. The spirit is faithfully captured; details restored with rigour, energy, affection, and wit; and the building revitalized as viable commercial premises now housing the architects themselves.”

Cameron Bruhn, CEO of the Institute says, “I am very pleased to be able to announce the acquisition of this significant building. Karl Langer had a profound influence on the progress of architecture, design and art in Queensland and the Institute is honoured to be the next custodian of a building that exemplifies Karl’s pioneering sub-tropical, Modernist architecture.”

With the move to create a new home for the Institute in Queensland, the State Chapter President, Amy Degenhart says the new headquarters would communicate “the value of architectural heritage to the ecological, cultural, and community pillars of our future. This building is steeped in an architectural legacy that reflects the best of beautifully refurbished mid-century modern design at the hand of our most distinguished local architects.”

Image: Supplied