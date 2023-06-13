Quay Quarter Lanes, the Sydney Modern and Bondi Pavilion took out top honours at the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA) 2023 NSW State Awards held in Sydney yesterday.

The jury, made up of renowned landscape architects, selected 39 winners from a total of 65 entries. The awardees were chosen for their dedication to nature, ecology and consultation with the community, including the First Nations People.

Commenting on the positive impact of landscape architecture on the community at large, jury chair Suellen Fitzgerald says, “This year’s winners demonstrate how the profession is responding to key environmental and social issues right across NSW including flooding, coastal protection, resilience to climate change, and restoring activation and economies in cities and towns in the aftermath of Covid-19.”

“These are big issues for NSW and landscape architects are stepping up to the challenge.”

Recognition for major public spaces

ASPECT Studios won the top Award of Excellence prize in the Civic Landscape category for its Quay Quarter Lanes project. Quay Quarter Lanes stitches together the redevelopment of two heritage buildings and three new mixed-use buildings at Circular Quay.

According to the jury, the project “contributes to a more walkable, more welcoming city” and “will be loved by the city for decades to come”.

The Sydney Modern, designed by McGregor Coxall, was honoured with a Landscape Architecture Award. Taking inspiration from the harbourfront endemic landscape of Gadigal Country, the gardens feature more than 50,000 native Australian plants.

“The landscape design complements the architecture of the new building and its unique parkland setting on Gadigal Country overlooking Sydney Harbour. The Sydney Modern provides an exceptional experience of art, architecture and landscape,” the jury observed.

JMD design took out a Landscape Architecture Award for its Bondi Pavilion project, which included upgrading internal courtyards and the pavilion’s immediate surroundings. The design explores the pavilion’s interwar Mediterranean Style, celebrates its past, and provides flexible recreational uses for the community.

The jury acknowledged that “the heart of Bondi Beach has been enlivened by the Bondi Pavilion as a well-executed public space project”.

TYRRELLSTUDIO’s Seven Ways Bondi project was also celebrated with a Landscape Architecture Award. The design creates a unique new place for people at one of the busiest intersections in Bondi.

The jury said the project “rejuvenates local businesses and demonstrates the potential of landscape architecture to connect a community”.

All winners at the State Awards level proceed to the National Landscape Architecture Awards to be held later this year.

Winners of AILA 2023 NSW State Awards

Project Name | Winner | Award Type

Category: Health and Education Landscape

Meadowbank Schools | Urbis with Woods Bagot | Award of Excellence

Barker College Rosewood Centre | 360 Degrees Landscape Architects | Landscape Architecture Award

National Herbarium Landscape | Botanic Garden of Sydney, Australian Botanic Garden Mount Annan | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Civic Landscape

Quay Quarter Lanes | ASPECT Studios | Award of Excellence

Bondi Pavilion | JMD design | Landscape Architecture Award

Seven Ways Bondi | TYRRELLSTUDIO | Landscape Architecture Award

Sydney Modern | McGregor Coxall | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Parks and Open Spaces

The Drying Green | McGregor Coxall with the City of Sydney and Regal Innovations | Award of Excellence

Wylde Mountain Bike and BMX Precinct | GroupGSA with Greater Sydney Parklands | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Play Spaces

Dawson Damer Park | JMD design | Award of Excellence

Livvi’s Place Albert Park | sala4D | Landscape Architecture Award

Friedlander Place Playground | Arcadia | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Infrastructure

Windsor Bridge Replacement Project | Spackman Mossop Michaels Pty Ltd and Urban Design Roads & Waterways (formerly Centre for Urban Design) | Award of Excellence

Category: Cultural Heritage

South Head Master Plan | Context in collaboration with TKD Architects | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Land Management

Elara Riparian Parklands | Paterson Design Studio | Award of Excellence

Category: Tourism

Cape Solander Whale Watching Facilities | OCULUS with NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service | Award of Excellence

Category: Urban Design

South Eveleigh | ASPECT Studios | Award of Excellence

Allianz Stadium | ASPECT Studios | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Landscape Planning

Sustainable streets – tree diversity and resilience planning through our Street tree master plan and species | City of Sydney | Award of Excellence

Wagonga Inlet Living Foreshore | REALMstudios | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Research, Policy and Communications

Nature Positive Sydney | Committee for Sydney with Mott MacDonald, Hassell, Jess Miller, and Government Architect NSW | Award of Excellence

Randwick Health & Innovation Precinct Living Infrastructure Strategy | School of Built Environment, UNSW Sydney with the Randwick Health & Innovation Precinct partners | Landscape Architecture Award

Biourbanism :: Cities as Nature | Adrian McGregor / McGregor Coxall | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Community Contribution

Places to Love program | Transport for NSW, Blacktown City Council, Burwood Council, City of Sydney, Liverpool City Council, Penrith City Council, Wagga Wagga City Council | Landscape Architecture Award

Parramatta Bike Hub, Wilson Park | Sydney Olympic Park Authority | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Small Projects

Long Reef Surf Life Saving Club Courtyard | TYRRELLSTUDIO | Award of Excellence

Monaro Lanes, Queanbeyan NSW | Landsite Pty Ltd | Landscape Architecture Award

Canterbury Bankstown: Streets as Shared Spaces Program | ASPECT Studios | Landscape Architecture Award

‘Let it Bee’ – Wildflower Meadow | Penrith City Council | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Gardens

IGLU Student Accommodation Summer Hill | 360 Degrees Landscape Architects | Award of Excellence

Regional Achievement Award (*projects also won additional awards in categories above)

Honeysuckle Foreshore Public Domain | Terras Landscape Architects + Hunter Central Coast Development Corporation | Regional Achievement Award Hunter and Central Coast

Byron Bay Rail Corridor | Park Plummer and Smith | Regional Achievement Award Northern NSW

Northern Rivers Trail Masterplan and Strategy | Zone Landscape Architecture | Regional Achievement Award Northern NSW

Meninya Street Precinct Project Moama – Concept Design Development | Thomson Hay Landscape Architects | Regional Achievement Award Western NSW

Echuca Moama Bypass Stage 3 | Tract | Regional Achievement Award Western NSW

Wagga Wagga Riverside Precinct | Urbis with Land&Form | Regional Achievement Award Western NSW

Wagonga Inlet Living Foreshore* | REALMstudios | Regional Achievement Award Southern NSW

Monaro Lanes, Queanbeyan NSW* | Landsite Pty Ltd | Regional Achievement Award Southern NSW

ShadeSmart Award (*projects also won additional awards in categories above)

Livvi’s Place Albert Park* | sala4D

Sustainable streets – tree diversity and resilience planning through our Street tree master plan and species* | City of Sydney