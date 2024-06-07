Sekisui House Australia’s vision to transform Melrose Park from a former industrial precinct into a vibrant master-planned community has entered the sixth stage with plans lodged for 468 new apartments.

This follows the planning submission made in March this year for 368 apartments in Stage 5 of the major renewal project, with both apartment developments designed by GroupGSA. Located on the outskirts of Parramatta, the 30-hectare Melrose Park masterplan will, on completion, house 6000 new apartments.

Stage 6 comprises two towers ranging from 20 to 24 storeys with an estimated end value of $450 million. The development will offer a mix of dual-key multi-generational apartments, and one-, two-, and three-bedroom units.

“A huge transformation is underway at Melrose Park and Stage 6 will be the first stage to truly signify this transformation and what’s to come,” Sekisui House Australia project director Alex Grujovski says.

“The recent approval of Parramatta Light Rail Stage 2 paves the way for improved connectivity and convenience within the Melrose Park masterplan community. It unlocks the long-awaited public transport link connecting Melrose Park with Wentworth Point, with direct access between Sydney Olympic Park and Parramatta CBD.”

GroupGSA principal and project lead Alister Eden said the proposed residential design caters to a wide range of demographics and provides greater housing choices within the locality.

“Situated at the most northerly and topographically elevated site in the precinct, the two towers will contribute to this evolving skyline and serve as key urban markers along the Victoria Road corridor,” Eden said.

The development prioritises a strong landscaped design to enhance the residential experience, promoting a resort-style lifestyle with diverse indoor and outdoor communal spaces.

The rooftop pool and recreation deck, designed in collaboration with landscape architects Aspect Studio, offers residents panoramic views over the masterplan area and towards the Parramatta River and Sydney Olympic Parklands.

The design incorporates a sophisticated palette of materials, including the use of masonry and pigmented concrete, combined with bronze and rose gold metal detailing, to enhance the building's aesthetic appeal.