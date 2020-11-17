Parramatta Council releases new Epping pool design

Two new pool designs at the centre of a planned $22.8 million upgrade of Epping Pool have been released by the City of Parramatta Council.

City of Parramatta lord mayor Bob Dwyer says, “Our Epping Pool Draft Concept Plan proposes a new and improved recreational space within Dence Park. I invite the public to have their say on the draft plan and help shape the design of Epping Pool.”

Nestled in bushland, the refurbished two-storey facility will feature a new and expanded 50-metre, eight-lane outdoor pool; a new 25-metre indoor pool; additional change rooms; a dedicated first aid room; an accessible walkway from the car park; a lift; and more outdoor green space.

The upgrade, scheduled for completion in 2023, is being co-funded by the NSW Government with construction of the Epping Pool facility expected to begin in 2022.

The Epping Pool Draft Concept Plan has been prepared as part of the Dence Park Masterplan, which also identifies upgrades to the Epping Creative Centre and surrounding green and open spaces.

Image: Supplied