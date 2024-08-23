One Sydney Harbour, the highly anticipated, once-in-a-generation residential development from Lendlease, is all set to redefine luxury living for its residents with exclusive wellness and social spaces, and private retreats and experiences befitting one of Sydney’s most coveted addresses.

Future residents of One Sydney Harbour’s three towers will have access to architecturally inspired health and wellness amenities, complete with curated experiences, aligned with the global trend to integrate luxury hotel-style facilities in residential developments, blurring the line between residential living and resort-like experiences.

Working in partnership with architect Renzo Piano (Renzo Piano Building Workshop) and interior architect Daniel Goldberg (State of Craft), Lendlease has unveiled The Club, which features sophisticated health and wellness spaces, indoor and outdoor pools, terraces, beautiful places to socialise, and private rooms to entertain.

The Club is made up of six distinct zones incorporating The Pool House, The Garden Terrace, The Sanctuary, The Pool Deck, The Club House and The Sky Terrace, each with their own distinct amenities.

Inspired by the Blue Mountains’ lush vegetation and private rock pools, The Pool House is awash in deep green marble to create a temple-like space that seems almost carved from crystalline green rock.

“Research shows that different colours can evoke different psychological and physiological responses, which can influence our overall wellness,” explains Goldberg. “We chose this shade of green for The Pool House for its ability to promote a sense of balance and harmony. It symbolises nature and growth, is soothing on the eyes and can help reduce anxiety and stress.”

Illuminated from within and set amid a glazed façade that runs along three sides overlooking Hickson Park, the crystal-clear water creates the illusion of swimming in nature. Classic columns, ceiling blades and statement artwork heighten the sense of grandeur while palm fronds, cane and linen furniture create an understated tropical oasis.

Residents can access The Spa, The Sauna and The Steam Room directly from The Pool House via a natural stone clad freestanding wall.

The Garden Terrace on Level 2 is a private garden conceived by Renzo Piano as a space where residents can relax and find respite from the busy CBD. Visible from the apartments above, it overlooks Waterman’s Cove and features impressive views across the harbour towards Balmain and Pyrmont framed by a lush mix of native and exotic plantings.

The Sanctuary features high-energy workout spaces, two wellness rooms for treatments and massages, and a multifunctional studio for yoga and Pilates classes. A separate area for beauty treatments, hair and makeup means residents can book their self-care treatments close to home.

The Pool Deck, also designed by Renzo Piano, is a tranquil space surrounded by foliage with uninterrupted views over Waterman’s Cove. Complete with rows of sun loungers, it promises to be one of Sydney’s most chic places to soak up the city’s glorious rays.

The Sky Terrace is inspired by a Mediterranean olive grove conceptualised by Renzo Piano Building Workshop as a breakout space high above the harbour, where residents can enjoy BBQs and entertain against a backdrop of stunning CBD views.

One Sydney Harbour’s The Club offers many more opportunities for entertaining. For instance, The Orangery, inspired by European 18th-century greenhouses, reimagines Sydney’s laidback lifestyle with its stone floor, rattan-lined ceiling, and adjoining veranda, offering the perfect balance of relaxation and sophistication in serene spaces set for leisure and entertainment.

The Billiards Room has a central pool table for relaxing after work or on the weekends. The Wine Gallery next door offers a warm setting for lavish private dining events and sommelier-hosted wine tastings. The Blue Room is a more intimate private dining space with a feature blue leather-clad wall, perfect for wine tastings and gourmet entertaining for up to 10 guests. The Billiards Room, The Wine Gallery and The Blue Room are serviced by a commercial kitchen nearby, simply dubbed The Kitchen.

One Sydney Harbour’s tallest tower, Residences One is now complete and residents have begun moving in. Residences Two and Waterman’s Residences will be complete this year.