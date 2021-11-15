The Office for Metropolitan Architecture or OMA is an international architectural firm with offices in Rotterdam, New York, Hong Kong, Doha, and now Australia, with its officially opened Australian office to design and oversee projects in the region and projects across the country.

Founded in 1975, some of OMA's first major commissions were The Netherlands Dance Theatre (1981) in The Hague and IJ-Plein Urban planning (1981–1988) in Amsterdam.

OMA’s current partners are Rem Koolhaas, Ellen van Loon, Reinier de Graaf, Shohei Shigematsu, Iyad Alsaka, David Gianotten, Chris van Duijn, and Jason Long.

OMA Australia Director Paul Jones says, “We are able to contribute OMA’s recognised capabilities and diverse portfolio of SMLXL projects to the region’s architectural and urban environment.”

“Our Australian office will be a base where researchers, architects and planners from our international practice would gather to engage in projects with unique conditions and complexity. We are excited to continue to be part of the architecture and construction community across Australia and the broader Oceania region. Since the delivery of the award-winning WA Museum Boola Bardip in Perth, we are designing next generation community and town centers for a visionary client in outer Melbourne.”

OMA Managing Partner – Architect David Gianotten notes that “The establishment of OMA Australia reflects our long-term commitment to the architectural development in the region.”

“Our office will operate within the local context, with access to ideas and resources of OMA’s offices in Asia, Middle East, Europe, and Americas. We look forward to realising projects that are not only shaped by, but also shape Australia in the years to come,” he says.

Image: The Axel Springer headquarters by OMA / https://www.elledecor.com/it/best-of/a29490013/oma-rem-koolhaas-axel-springer-headquarters-berlin/