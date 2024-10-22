The Sydney Central City Planning Panel has unanimously approved two mixed-use towers by developer Tony Isaac in the thriving Norwest business precinct, following approval by The Hills Shire Council.

The greenlit GroupGSA-designed project — Isaac Towers — is earmarked for the 6621sq m site at 14-16 Brookhollow Avenue, opposite Norwest Metro Station.

Under the approved plans, two towers — 10 storeys and 6 storeys in height — connected by a three-storey glazed atrium with plaza, will accommodate an 80-bed hotel, retail outlets, commercial office spaces, childcare facilities, a cafe and gym.

Norwest is emerging as a strategic commercial centre and one of Sydney’s biggest employment hubs, situated 27km northeast of Sydney CBD and 9km north of Parramatta.

Norwest is envisioned to undergo further commercial and residential development, including high-rise, mixed-use apartments, greater business premises and retail opportunities.

Planning consultant Urbis worked closely with GroupGSA to secure “one of the first major approvals following the recent finalisation of the Norwest Precinct Plan”, Urbis Director Simon Wilkes says.

“Norwest is intended to be a significant strategic centre and the largest employment centre for north-west Sydney.”

GroupGSA Associate Director and project lead Noura Thaha says the firm’s contemporary approach to the mixed-use development responds to the vibrant future of Norwest’s business precinct and will contribute significantly to its day and night economy.

“Mixed-use developments, such as Isaac Towers, followed global trends of engaging business districts more fulsomely by diversifying uses to capture after-work and weekend patronage, offering a more sustainable urban approach to development.

“We’re shifting away from the outdated nine-to-five economy in business parks, which no longer work and are lifeless after hours.

“By introducing a hotel and function centre, we’re not only using the land more efficiently but also challenging how the business park functions. This makes the area far more attractive to investment, aligning with the future direction of Norwest.”

The approved design replaces an existing curved two-storey office and warehouse on the site, making way for a mix of communal, private and publicly accessible spaces, catering to the diverse needs of its future occupants.

The ground level will be activated with a through-site pedestrian link engaging both north and south interfaces and connecting with nearby parklands at Fairmont Avenue Reserve, ensuring continuity and harmony with the surroundings.

The eastern six-storey tower will house the gym and two-storey childcare facilities designed to accommodate 120 children. The four-level hotel will occupy the upper eastern wing, while commercial spaces, the café and function centre are concentrated in the 10-storey western wing.

Landscaping elements integrated throughout the central atrium and rooftop will create a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces, offering key social areas for patrons and a strong biophilic design response for all users.

“This project serves as a prime example of a meticulously programmed and carefully planned mixed-use development, where the various functions seamlessly complement one another to create a vibrant and symbiotic relationship,” Thaha says.

“It stands as a benchmark for thriving mixed-use developments, showcasing how diverse uses can be integrated to enhance overall value and vitality of Norwest business precinct.”