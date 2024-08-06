An architecturally-designed inclusive children’s playground, informed by elements of nature, culture, and local sports, has opened at Novm and Capital Corporation’s billion-dollar Woolooware Bay waterfront community in Sydney’s Sutherland Shire.

Livvi’s Place at Bay Central, designed by long-time Cronulla resident and landscape architect David Vago from habit8 with expert inputs on inclusive features from Touched by Olivia Foundation, celebrates the local nature and biodiversity, including the Woolooware Bay mangroves, Cronulla’s beaches and Indigenous history. The playground is a vibrant and inclusive space for children of all abilities to play, learn, and connect with their community.

Novm CEO and executive director Adrian Liaw said Livvi’s Place provides an intergenerational space where parents, grandparents and children can play together, fostering a true sense of local community and identity.

“The opening of this extraordinary playground marks another significant milestone for Woolooware Bay and Cronulla communities, reflecting their unwavering commitment to fostering inclusivity, community spirit, and the wellbeing of their children,” he said.

“It is a testament to the power of collaboration, local expertise, and the shared vision of creating a space where every child can thrive.”

The playground is one of the final and most significant pieces of the Woolooware Bay and Bay Central Woolooware project. Woolooware Bay’s fourth and final stage – which includes 13 commercial suites and a 245-unit residential complex – is now complete and in the process of being settled after more than a decade in the making.

Children visiting the new playground will have the opportunity to climb, slide and explore a giant shark structure, which pays homage to the local Cronulla Sharks rugby league team and club. Engaging and interactive play equipment has been carefully designed to stimulate children's creativity, physical activity and social interaction, while a nature walk provides a unique opportunity to learn about and appreciate the natural world around them. Additional features, such as accessible pathways and picnic facilities, sensory play areas and inclusive seating options, extend the inclusivity of the playground.

Touched by Olivia Foundation provided expertise on inclusive features that will ensure all children, families and the wider community can participate and enjoy Livvi’s Place. Founder Justine Perkins was proud to see another inclusive park under the Livvi’s Place framework added to the foundation’s national network.

“Our mission is to spread inclusion and bring joy to communities so that every child can experience the gift of play,” she said.

“It’s been a joy to work with everyone involved with the delivery of Woolooware Bay’s new park. Success is about integrating inclusion into our daily practices and habits. This commitment starts with the thoughtful design of our public spaces so that children and families feel welcome in everyday activities.”

Images: Supplied