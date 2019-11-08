NSW calls for WSU Bankstown Campus plan comments

The NSW Government is calling on the community to have its say on plans for Western Sydney University’s proposed $260 million new high-rise campus in Bankstown.

Planning and Public Spaces minister Rob Stokes said the cutting-edge 19-storey building would include classrooms, conference facilities, shops and new public space in the heart of Bankstown.

“The proposed university would be the third vertical Western Sydney University campus in Greater Western Sydney, with campuses already in Parramatta and Liverpool,” says Stokes.

“It would cater to 10,000 students and around 700 professional and academic staff across a range of disciplines including health, education, manufacturing and IT, with 2,000 students on campus at any time.”

Bankstown is set to be a new health and education precinct, home to up to 25,000 jobs by 2036 that will have access to new world-class public transport.

“A new university, coupled with the existing TAFE will attract more students to the area and create a more vibrant CBD,” says Stokes.

“This uniquely-designed building would help Bankstown develop into a health and education precinct, especially given it would be right next door to Bankstown Library and Knowledge Centre.

“The community plays an important role in shaping the future of their area and I encourage everyone to take a look at the plans for this uniquely-designed building and tell us what they think,” he says.

Western Sydney University intends to transition off the Milperra campus with the opening of the Bankstown City campus in 2022.

