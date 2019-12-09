Mirvac and Landcom gear up for next stage of Green Square�s development

Mirvac and Landcom’s Development Application for the next stage of the Green Square Town Centre has been approved that will deliver 316 apartments, seven luxury terrace homes, ground floor retail and new activated pedestrian connections creating one of Sydney’s newest and arguably most liveable inner-city neighbourhoods, say both companies.

Future residents will enjoy green views across the new public park known as the Drying Green. Named in celebration of the site’s industrial past in the wool industry, the architects have incorporated natural elements into the buildings with landscaped open spaces, gardens, green walls and a new laneway connecting the community between Zetland Avenue and Portman Street.

The Green Square Town Centre has been awarded the highest possible 6 Star Green Star Communities rating by the Green Building Council of Australia.

Mirvac’s CEO and managing director, Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz says: “We are thrilled to secure development approval for the next stage of the Green Square Town Centre…As the newest town centre for the City of Sydney in one hundred years, our attention to detail and focus on quality will ensure a vibrant community that stands the test of time for generations to come.”

Just a short walk to the Green Square Train Station, future residents will benefit from the building’s connection to Green Square’s high street, and retail along Ebsworth Street, which features a 2,000 square metre Woolworths supermarket and more high-quality retailers set to come, say the developers.

Images: Supplied