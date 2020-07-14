Mirvac, McGregor Coxall and CHROFI reveal their plans for Channel 9 site

Mirvac has lodged plans with Willoughby Council to build a collection of apartments integrated into the landscape and surrounding community that will unlock a prized Sydney site that is currently home to Nine Entertainment.

Mirvac Design has since collaborated with CHROFI, the architectural firm which developed the competition-winning masterplan, to refine the architecture and landscaping to create a living environment that supports a healthy and connected lifestyle. McGregor Coxall also forms part of the design team, adding international expertise for the open space and landscaping design.

In addition to 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment, the Development Application proposes more than 6,000sqm of public open space including a new park and playground, and a village-style retail plaza to benefit the local community.

Mirvac head of Residential Stuart Penklis says, “This is the type of redevelopment opportunity that plays to Mirvac strengths, with our expertise across a range of disciplines, from architecture and urban design, to development and construction, marketing and sales.”

“The hilltop site at Willoughby has been closed to the public for more than 60 years and by unlocking it we have a rare opportunity to create something of enduring value not only for those who will live there but the wider community.”

“Living through a pandemic has created a heightened appreciation of the importance of the public realm, of having green space on the doorstep and being able to connect with people as well as nature,” says Penklis.

“Willoughby will answer that need. Future residents will enjoy homes of the highest quality, extensive outdoor space, and all the rich amenity and social infrastructure Sydney’s Lower North Shore has to offer, including fast, direct access to the Sydney CBD.”

Subject to separate approvals, Mirvac’s proposal includes plans to demolish the TX transmission tower which adjoins the site, replacing the 233-metre steel structure with a boutique residential building offering broad Sydney vistas.

Tai Ropiha of CHROFI says that “The key feature will be the public domain which showcases the unique natural qualities of Sydney’s Lower North Shore landscape to make a variety of spaces in which to recreate, socialise and come together as a community.”

Subject to approvals, demolition work is expected to begin on site in late 2020 with a sales launch planned for mid-2021.

Image: Supplied