Riverfront Estate, an eco-friendly master planned community developed by Lucindale Holdings in Albany Creek, is all set to welcome its new residents following the completion of 39 premium 4-bedroom townhomes in the first stage.

In response to strong demand from buyers drawn to the development’s quality design, expansive private green space, and sustainability features, the project has now progressed to the next stage. Paladin Projects has been appointed to build the second stage with construction due to commence very soon.

The Riverfront precinct sets a new benchmark for sustainable development in Brisbane, achieving accreditation from the internationally recognised EarthCheck Building Planning and Design program.

Riverfront features two-storey terrace homes set amid 18 acres of gated riverfront and creek frontage land, creating a secluded oasis for safe, family-friendly outdoor living. The next stage will offer 41 deluxe homes, each featuring generous open plan living spaces and terraces that optimise natural light and airflow, a double garage, large kitchens with top quality stone island benches and Bosch appliances, and landscaped yards.

Riverfront residents will also have access to a range of private amenities including an opulent 20-metre pool, five fire pits, three bocce courts, two kickabout fields, walking trails, community garden and barbecue area with a woodfired pizza oven.

In keeping with its sustainability credentials, the development also offers onsite renewable energy solutions, provision for EV charging, and 12 acres of exclusive natural green space with 26,000 new native plants for improved air quality.

“We have integrated innovative sustainable design principles throughout the project to make positive, productive, and sustainable contributions to both our residents and the local community,” Lucindale Holdings managing director Marcel Russ said.

“This focus has been recognised by the respected EarthCheck organisation based on sustainable initiatives in each home that equate to quantifiable emissions savings. Riverfront’s design excellence has also been rewarded with a Special Mention in the Architizer A+ Awards, the world’s largest global awards platform for architecture.

“This combination of great design and industry-leading sustainability has been a big drawcard for buyers, who have also been surprised at the affordability of purchasing a home at Riverfront.”

Homes in Stage 2 have been designed with subtle changes based on feedback from Stage 1 buyers to offer an even more comfortable living environment. “The latest homes have larger kitchens, more storage space, higher ceilings and improved indoor/outdoor connectivity,” Position Property director Richard Lawrence, who heads the exclusive marketing agency for the project, said.

Around 20 per cent of the townhomes in Stage 2 have already been sold. Prospective buyers can also explore the immersive display suite and a new fully furnished display home opened recently.