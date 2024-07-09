Boutique property developer Kervale has announced two exclusive townhome collections within the affluent suburb of Brighton in Melbourne.

To be launched in Q3 of 2024, both projects aim to address the perceived gap in the market for mid-sized townhomes in Brighton, which are attainable in price for future homeowners.

Designed by MartinoLeah Architects with interiors by Brahman Perera, Elema, the first townhome project, will offer 12 contemporary townhouses that capture the essence of sophistication. Homage, the second project, also designed by MartinoLeah Architects, with landscaped gardens by Etched, will offer 6 meticulously crafted townhouses that bring a modern, yet nostalgic look and feel to townhomes in Brighton.

"With Brighton oversupplied with apartments, we recognised the demand for secure, lock-and-leave lifestyles without compromising on space and customisation options. Townhouses also create an authentic warm feel of community and connection that is not available in standalone homes or long, passage-lined apartments,” Kervale director Rob Moolman says.

“Purchasing a townhouse is an ideal choice for those seeking an affordable, low-maintenance lifestyle while still reaping the benefits of homeownership. With rising interest rates and reduced borrowing capacity in Australia, it's crucial to explore all available options to enter the property market. Townhouses provide spacious and innovative floor plans, privacy, security, and turnkey solutions, making them a wise investment,” he says.

MartinoLeah director Paul Martino says, "We wanted Elema to draw inspiration from the earth, water, fire, and light. Its architecture and interiors reflect a contemporary aesthetic with a focus on materiality and natural elements.”

Each of Elema’s 12 townhouses boast three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a study, and two carparks. Two of the residences offer private pools, while internal spaces range from 136sqm to 181sqm, complemented by external areas spanning from 18sqm to 93sqm. The townhomes are equipped with premium electrical appliances, solar PV systems, and drought-tolerant landscaping, and achieve a 7-star average NatHERS Energy Rating. The townhomes have been priced to cater to aspirational buyers in their mid-30s to mid-50s seeking entry into the Brighton housing market.

Elema will commence construction in Q4 of 2024, with Homage to follow shortly after.