Luxury apartment design will allow buyers to personalise

A new residential development in Lane Cove, NSW offers buyers the flexibility to personalise their future homes to their specific preferences and requirements.

Elena Lane Cove, the new luxury apartment project developed by multi award-winning developer Hyecorp Property Group, allows buyers to customise their brand new apartments and create bespoke spaces.

Hyecorp’s managing director Stephen Abolakian says, “Buyers want the power to control how they live, and we’re just facilitating their needs with our ‘live your way’ offer at Elena.”

Popular options include an outdoor kitchen in the courtyard, custom joinery in the living room, pendant lighting, custom wardrobes, heated bathroom floors and preferred colours for the oak flooring, carpet, wall paint, kitchen cupboards and stone benchtops.

Once these options are finalised by the new owner, Hyecorp takes over the planning, design and execution of all buyer-specified requirements to ensure seamless transition for people moving into their bespoke homes.

The resort-style estate comprises of 106 dwellings over 7 levels, with the location and will offer their future residents lifestyle features and amenities such as an infinity edge pool, gym, cinema, dedicated secure lockers for online deliveries, a pram storage room, as well as a street-facing café.

The apartments are due for completion in late 2021.