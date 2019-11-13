According to reports in The Hill and the New York Times, Italian public schools will soon require children in every grade to study environmental sustainability.

Education minister Lorenzo Fioramonti says the lessons will begin as part of the civics curriculum before being integrated into other subjects and “…all courses”, according to the Times.

The study materials will be developed with the help of a group of “peer reviewer” experts, including Kate Raworth of Oxford University’s Environmental Change Institute and Jeffrey D. Sachs, director of the Harvard Institute for International Development.

In the case of younger children, Fioramonti, a member of the Five-Star Movement says, “we are thinking of using the fairy-tale model by using folklore from different cultures to illustrate the human connection to the environment.”

According to the Times, middle-grade students will be given more clinical lessons on sustainability including the United Nations’s sustainable development goals.

Fioramonti’s Five-Star Movement once formed a governing coalition with Matteo Salvini’s right-wing League party, which takes a far more skeptical view of climate change.

According to the Times, “We cannot wait for the next generation,” says Fioramonti.