Innovative industrial design on show at UTS Central

Innovative technologies and manufacturing techniques have been used in the design of UTS Central, the University of Technology Sydney’s (UTS) newest building.

Designed by Woodplc, UTS Central responds to the urban environment aesthetically and functionally.

For example, sunlight is controlled through operable blinds in the main tower, and intricate sunshades on the north-facing facade, designed by Tilt Industrial Design.

The sun shading system is designed to regulate the amount of sunlight entering the UTS Reading Room, a space with a triple-height atrium and glazed facade, optimising the room conditions for users.

Light and heat penetration will be optimised using an algorithm relating to the sun’s position on any particular day of the year.

The system has been sensitively integrated into the architects’ concept, and is itself a design feature of the building.

According to FJMT senior associate James Perry, the system is not only extremely practical, but beautiful as well.

“The sunshades are incredibly exciting and will hopefully captivate the imagination of those within the building,” he says.

The 17-storey UTS Central building is a new student hub, home to the UTS Library, Reading Room, a food court, and a range of teaching and learning spaces. It will also accommodate the Faculty of Law, a Science Super Lab and research facilities for the Faculty of Engineering and IT.

Photography by Brett Boardman