Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
UTS Central building exterior
shareShare

Innovative industrial design on show at UTS Central

Innovative technologies and manufacturing techniques have been used in the design of UTS Central, the University of Technology Sydney’s (UTS) newest building.
Stephanie Stefanovic
Stephanie Stefanovic

10 Oct 2019 2m read View Author

Innovative-industrial-design-on-show-UTS-Centra-1732011005.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Innovative technologies and manufacturing techniques have been used in the design of UTS Central, the University of Technology Sydney’s (UTS) newest building.

Designed by Woodplc, UTS Central responds to the urban environment aesthetically and functionally.

UTS Central Building

For example, sunlight is controlled through operable blinds in the main tower, and intricate sunshades on the north-facing facade, designed by Tilt Industrial Design.

The sun shading system is designed to regulate the amount of sunlight entering the UTS Reading Room, a space with a triple-height atrium and glazed facade, optimising the room conditions for users.

UTS Central Building mechanical shades

Light and heat penetration will be optimised using an algorithm relating to the sun’s position on any particular day of the year.

The system has been sensitively integrated into the architects’ concept, and is itself a design feature of the building.

According to FJMT senior associate James Perry, the system is not only extremely practical, but beautiful as well.

“The sunshades are incredibly exciting and will hopefully captivate the imagination of those within the building,” he says.

UTS Central Building interior

The 17-storey UTS Central building is a new student hub, home to the UTS Library, Reading Room, a food court, and a range of teaching and learning spaces. It will also accommodate the Faculty of Law, a Science Super Lab and research facilities for the Faculty of Engineering and IT.

Photography by Brett Boardman

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap